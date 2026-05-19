Nelson Mandela Marathon Global Running Series launched

The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Golazo have joined forces to launch the Nelson Mandela Marathon, a new global running movement rooted not in performance, but in purpose – Rise. Remember. Run.



On 18 October 2026, the first chapter of this journey will unfold in Cape Town, where 20,000 runners will gather across the 5K, 10K, Half Marathon and Marathon distances.

More than a race, the Nelson Mandela Marathon is an invitation to move through the values that defined Nelson Mandela’s life and leadership: dignity, courage, justice, equality, solidarity and freedom. It is a chance to run for something bigger than oneself, and to carry these values forward.

“The Nelson Mandela Marathon Global Running Series is not simply about sport. It is about carrying forward the values that Madiba stood for and inviting people to move together in the spirit of dignity, unity, courage and justice,” said Dr Mbongiseni Buthelezi, Chief Executive, of the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“At a time when the world feels increasingly divided, this movement reminds us that even the smallest step can connect us to something greater than ourselves.

“Through this partnership with Golazo, we are creating a platform that brings people together not only to run, but also challenges them to remember, reflect and act in ways that advance us towards the more just society that Nelson Mandela worked for and that this time so badly needs,” Dr Buthelezi added.

Set against the energy, beauty, and spirit of Cape Town, the inaugural event marks the beginning of a much broader vision: using movement to connect people across cultures, generations, and borders.

From the first stride to the finish line, every kilometre becomes a reflection and every step a gesture toward something greater. A movement grounded in those values.

On 19 May 2026, the full programme will be unveiled, offering the first complete look at this landmark experience.

From 2027, the movement will expand internationally through the Nelson Mandela Marathon Global Running Series, inviting cities around the world to join a shared global journey inspired by Mandela’s enduring values.

“The Nelson Mandela Marathon Global Running Series is all about values and not about competition. Running has always been one of the most inclusive sports,” said Bob Verbeeck, CEO of Golazo.

“With this series, we want to pay tribute to Nelson Mandela and honour the values which he taught the world. It is the most exciting running project we have ever been involved in. It is a true honour to work together with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, which was created by Madiba himself.”

Cities, federations, clubs and strategic partners interested in becoming part of the movement are invited to contact the organisers.