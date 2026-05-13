Nigerian world-record holder, Tobi Amusan, stormed to gold on the second day of the 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra, Ghana on Wednesday.

Amusan powered through the line in the final of the women’s 100m hurdles to seal Nigeria’s first gold medal of the Championships in 12.83 seconds.

Zimbabwe’s Ashley Miller edged out Amusan’s compatriot Adaobi Tabugbo to take second in 13.25 with Tabugbo settling for third in 13.26.

The victory was yet another demonstration of Amusan’s dominance in the event at a continental and global level. She has now claimed a hat-trick of gold medals in this event at the African Championships, including wins in 2018 and 2022.

In a show of dominance, Cameroon swept the 100m titles, claiming gold in both the women’s and men’s 100m finals.

Heverge Kole Etame sealed a narrow victory over Nigeria’s Rosemary Chukwuma in a thrilling photo finish.

Kole Etame finished strongly to deny Chukwuma the win, stopping the clock in 11.48 seconds with Liberia’s Thelma Davis taking the bronze medal.

The men’s event saw in-form Emmanuel Eseme edge out the field to win the title. Although the clock initially stopped at 9.98 seconds, Eseme’s time was confirmed as 10.25s.

Joining Eseme on the podium was South Africa’s Bradley Nkoana, claiming a silver medal in 10.31, and Nigeria’s Chidera Ezeakor finishing in third with an identical time.

In the field, former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, Luvo Manyonga, was crowned African Champion in the men’s long jump.

The 35-year-old produced a season’s best jump of 8.15 metres to seal the title, with Senegal’s Lys Mendy claiming the silver medal (8.07m) and his compatriot Amath Faye taking bronze (8.00m).

A minute’s silence was held in remembrance of World Athletics Council Member and President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA), Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, who passed on May 13th at the age of 75.