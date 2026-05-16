Host nation Ghana claimed a silver and two bronze medals on day three of the 24th African Senior Athletics Championships – Accra 2026, kicking off their medal haul.

In a highly contested women’s 400m final, Florence Agyemang claimed Ghana’s first medal of the competition by securing bronze in 51.87 seconds.

The Ghanaian sprinter finally gave spectators at the University of Ghana Stadium something to celebrate by producing a strong finish to place third in a race won by Ethiopia’s Ahmed Aliy (51.54).

Botswana’s Obakeng Kamberuka earned the silver medal in 51.79.

It didn’t take long for the crowd to erupt again as Ghanaian middle-distance runner, Alex Amankwah, clinched the host’s second medal of the day in the men’s 800m final.

In the closing stages of the race, Amankwah charged down the home straight to snatch the bronze medal in 1:46.18.

Kenya’s Kimtai Loti took the victory in 1:45.47, while Morocco’s Imad Bouchajda claimed the silver medal in 1:45.62.

Botswana’s Lee Eppie rose to the occasion in the men’s 400m, winning his first-ever title at the African Championships.

The 4x400m World Champion headed into the final as the favourite, boasting a personal best time of 44.40 – the quickest in the field.

After an aggressive start from Zimbabwe’s Dennis Hove, Eppie surged down the home straight to seal the win in 44.66, finishing ahead of Hove (44.92) and Zimbabwean team-mate Zuze Leeford (45.03).

The 26-year-old kicks off his 2026 outdoor campaign with an impressive World Relays title and now an African Championships title.

The women’s high jump final saw Ghana’s Esther Obenewaa clinch a silver medal to round up a successful day for the host nation.

Obenewaa produced a clearance of 1.81 metres to finish second, while South Africa’s Christi Snyman won the title with a best clearance of 1.84m.

Ethiopia’s Betselot Alemayehu completed the podium with bronze (1.79m).