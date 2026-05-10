Rising long-distance star Dennis Kipkogei smashed the course record at the Gutenberg Mainz Half Marathon on Sunday.

Clocking 59:14 the Kenyan placed the upcoming German race firmly on the international map for high-class half marathon racing. The only national half marathon that currently produces faster results than Mainz is Berlin.

It was only Kipkogei’s second race outside Kenya after finishing runner-up at the Berlin Half Marathon in March, where he ran most of the distance as a pacemaker.

After his stunning performance in the German capital, the 24 year-old now showed that this was not a one-off.

Dennis Kipkogei could well become Kenya’s next great long distance runner. In Mainz he was more than a minute ahead of his rivals.

Fellow Kenyans Kelvin Kipruto, who ran his debut, and Jamal Kiprono took second and third with 60:25 and 60:29 respectively.

It was the third time in a row that both course records were broken in Mainz: Kenya’s Beatrice Cheserek took the women’s race with 68:02.

Blanka Dörfel secured a strong second place, significantly improving her personal best. The 24-year-old crossed the line in 68:06, making her the sixth-fastest German ever over the half-marathon distance.

Ethiopian Emebet Kebede Dessie followed in third with 69:01.

“We are very pleased that we were able to break both course records for the third time. A winning time of sub one hour is of course something special.

With that result we are currently the eleventh-fastest half marathon in the world this year – that is quite an achievement,” said Race Director Jo Schindler.

The organisers had registered 12,960 entries for the half marathon. Including races at shorter distances over 17,500 athletes were registered.

Kenya’s Dennis Kipkogei winning the men’s race at the 2026 Gutenberg Mainz Half Marathon / Photo credit: Gutenberg Halbmarathon Mainz / Mirja

The initial pace of the men’s leading group was very fast and the first split times even suggested finishing times of well under 59:00. As expected it was Dennis Kipkogei, who broke away after around 10km and then built a substantial lead.

It was only in the final kilometres that the Kenyan was unable to maintain his blistering pace in warm weather with temperatures of around 20 Celsius. He narrowly missed his personal best of 59:11 from Berlin.

“I came here to break the course record and I am happy that I managed it. I had a problem with my hamstring so my body did not feel that good. Otherwise I could have run even faster,” said Dennis Kipkogei, who improved the previous course record of 60:50 by over a minute and a half to 59:14.

“If I am selected I will compete at the World Half Marathon Championships in Copenhagen in September.“

While the three runners behind him finished inside the former course record, Tom Thurley was the best German runner. The national marathon champion finished eleventh with 64:07, missing his PB by eleven seconds. “My next goal is an autumn marathon and I will try to improve to under 2:10,“ he said.

Kenya’s Beatrice Cheserek winning the women’s race at the 2026 Gutenberg Mainz Half Marathon / Photo credit: Gutenberg Halbmarathon Mainz / Mirja

Cheserek storms to 68:02 course record

In the women’s race Joan Chepleting initially broke away from the leading group in the early stages. However the Kenyan overpaced and was unable to hold on. Shortly before the 10km mark she was caught by the group behind her.

A duel then developed between the favourite, Beatrice Cheserek, and the surprisingly strong Blanka Dörfel. In the final kilometres the Kenyan, who was also the fastest runner on the start list with a personal best of 66:48, opened a gap and won the race.

“I am delighted with this victory. My next goal is to run in the World Half Marathon Championships and after that I plan to run an autumn marathon,” said Beatrice Cheserek. Clocking 68:02 in Mainz she improved the former course record of 68:52 significantly.

Blanka Dörfel surprised even herself with the major improvement of her PB, from 69:46 to 68:06.

“I just ran a pace at which I felt good and did not bother about split times at all. When I looked at the clock on the home straight I was completely surprised by the time. I have never felt so good in a race before,” said Blanka Dörfel, who is now likely to run the 10,000m at the European Championships in Birmingham this summer.

“After that I would very much like to compete in the World Half Marathon Championships. And in the autumn I plan to run my marathon debut.” The Mainova Frankfurt Marathon on 25th October is an option for Blanka Dörfel.

Selected Results – Mainz Half Marathon 2026

Men:

Dennis Kipkogei KEN – 59:14 Kelvin Kipruto KEN – 60:25 Jamal Kiprono KEN – 60:29 Joshua Mengich KEN – 60:36 Jonathan Kamosong KEN – 60:53 Edward Koonyo KEN – 61:07 Enos Saat KEN – 61:18 Benard Kimeli KEN – 61:27

Women:

Beatrice Cheserek KEN – 68:02 Blanka Dörfel GER – 68:06 Emebet Kebede Dessie ETH – 69:01 Orba Chemurgor KEN – 69:21 Joan Chepleting KEN – 70:03 Margaret Monicah KEN – 71:32