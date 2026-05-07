Nigeria has named a 45-strong roster for the 24th CAA African Senior Athletics Championships – Accra 2026 with a blend of established stars and emerging talents expected to spearhead the country’s medal pursuit.
The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced a squad comprising 25 female and 20 male athletes for the continental showpiece scheduled to hold at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra, Ghana from 12-17 May, 2026.
Leading the Nigerian challenge is 100m hurdles women’s World record-holder Tobiloba Amusan, who headlines the women’s roster alongside one of the fastest female sprinters of the season, Rosemary Chukwuma.
Amusan is expected to compete in the women’s 100m hurdles event alongside Adaobi Tabugbo and Janet Sunday, while Chukwuma will feature in the women’s 100m and 4x100m relay team with Miracle Ezechukwu, Maria Thompson-Omokwe and Tejiri Ugoh.
The women’s squad also boasts experienced quarter-miler Patience Okon George, long jumper Ruth Usoro and hammer throw specialist Oyesade Olatoye.
In the men’s category, sprint sensation Favour Ashe and Africa’s leading shot put star Chukwuebuka Enekwechi will spearhead Nigeria’s campaign.
The men’s sprint roster also includes Enoch Adegoke, Usheoritse Itsekiri and Chidera Ezeakor, while the 400m and relay team will be anchored by Samson Nathaniel, Emmanuel Ojeli and Chidi Okezie.
Nigeria will also compete in field events through athletes such as Romeo Bernard, Emmanuel Audu and javelin thrower Adams Samuel Kure.
The African Senior Athletics Championships Accra 2026 will provide another major platform for Nigerian athletes to test themselves against the continent’s best as preparations continue for future global competitions, especially the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland this autumn.
Team Nigeria – CAA African Senior Athletics Championships
Female – 25
100m / 4×100m
Rosemary Chukwuma
Miracle Ezechukwu
Maria Thompson-Omokwe
Tejiri Ugoh
200m
Jennifer Obi Chukwuma
Rosemary Nwankwo
400m / 4×400m Relay
Patience Okon-George
Treasure Okereke
Siviana Ossai
Esther Okon Peter
Jimoh Toheebat
800m
Comfort Anietie James
1500m / 3000m Steeplechase
Aderonke Akanbi
100m Hurdles
Tobi Amusan
Adaobi Tabugbo
Janet Sunday
High Jump
Clergy Edet
Treasure Omosivwe
Long Jump
Ruth Usoro
Favour Olise
Javelin
Victoria Kparika
Shot Put
Divine Oladipupo
Jessica Oji
Discus
Obiageri Ameachi
Hammer
Oyesade Olatoye
Men – 20
100m / 4×100m Relay
Favour Ashe
Enoch Adegoke
Chidera Ezeakor
Tejiri Godwin
200m
Badmus Gafari
James Taiwo Emmanuel
Usheorithe Itsekiri
400m / 4×400m Relay
Emmanuel Ifeanyi Ojeli
Samson Nathaniel
Ezekiel Asuquo
Victor Sampson Ime
Chidi Okezie
Sikiru Adeyemi
110m Hurdles
Nnamdi Onwaeze
1500m / 5000m
James Gang
Decathlon
Jami Schlueter
Long Jump
Romeo Bernard
Shot Put
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Emmanuel Audu
Javelin
Adams Samuel Kure
CONTRIBUTORS
Kumoye is a Nigerian journalist, broadcaster, and media entrepreneur with extensive experience in sports reporting and communications. He chairs the Media Committee of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), where he plays a key role in shaping public communication and media engagement.