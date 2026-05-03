Magwai and Bothma win SA marathon titles in Durban

Reghen Magwai won his first national title, and Annie Bothma reclaimed the crown she won in 2023, at the ASA Marathon Championships on Sunday, which was incorporated into the Durban International Marathon on Sunday.

In the men’s race, Magwai dug deep in the closing stages to set a personal 2:11:20, winning the open race and claiming gold in the national championships for Athletics Gauteng North (AGN).

Rirhandzu Rhangani, representing the South African Police Service (SAPS), grabbed the silver medal in 2:15:34, and Tshepo Gavu of Athletics Vaal Triangle (AVT) secured bronze in 2:16:41.

“I’ve been looking forward to winning the national championships and finally I got the win,” said Magwai, who took home R30,000 for winning the ASA Championships and an additional R80,000 for taking the open race.

“I’ve got bronze and silver at the national championships before, but gold was missing, so I’m happy to finally get it, and it’s a personal best. I wanted to run under 2:11:00 but hopefully next time I will get it.”

In the women’s race, Bothma produced an impressive comeback, reclaiming the national title she won in 2023.

Bothma, who took second place in the open race behind Ethiopian winner Alemitu Lema (2:26:44), took the win in the ASA Championships in 2:27:45.

In the process, she became the 10th South African woman to run under 2:30:00 over the 42.2km distance.

Nomvula Sithole, competing in the colours of Athletics Mpumalanga (AMPU), earned silver in 2:52:19, and Leandre van der Merwe (AGN) filled the bottom step on the podium, completing the race in 2:52:41.

“Even though I didn’t win the open race today – she (Lema) was better than me – walking away with the South African title is still something I will cherish for the rest of my life,” Bothma said.

“On behalf of the Board of ASA, I congratulate Bothma and Magwai for their achievements today. It’s an inspiring performance especially when athletes are targeting double rewards which is the crown and the money,” said the acting president of Athletics South Africa, John Mathane.

Selected Results – Durban International Marathon 2026

Men:

Reghen Magwai (RSA) 2:11:20 Samuel Moloi (RSA) 2:11:31 Simon Sibeko (RSA) 2:13:11

Women:

Alemitu Lema (ETH) 2:26:44 Annie Bothma (RSA) 2:27:45 Siftolina Chemeda (ETH) 2:36:15