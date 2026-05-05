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Team South Africa returns home with two African Records from Gaborone 26

By Athletics South Africa and ATAF Editors 25 views 2 minutes read
Team South Africa Men's 4x400 Metres Relay and the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay quartets posed with their medals at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credit: Erin Groll for World Athletics
Team South Africa Men's 4x400 Metres Relay and the Men's 4x100 Metres Relay quartets posed with their medals at the World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 on May 2, 2026 in Gaborone, Botswana / Photo credit: Erin Groll for World Athletics

The South African athletics team returned from Botswana on Tuesday after setting two new African records in an impressive outing at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 over the weekend.

Team SA secured two silver medals with record-breaking performances at the Botswana National Stadium in Gaborone on Sunday.

Producing an incredible result in the men’s 4x400m final, Mthi Mthimkulu, Lythe Pillay, Leendert Koekemoer and Zakithi Nene finished in second place in 2:55.07, breaking the SA record and climbing to third place in the all-time world rankings.

In the process, Pillay, a former world junior 400m champion, crowned a great run by setting the quickest 400m relay split in history, covering his leg in 42.66 seconds.

The host nation, Botswana, won gold in 2:54.47, setting a new World Athletics Relays and African record.

“We were ready to battle it out with the guys and we knew it was going to take something very special to win the race, but I’m super proud of the boys,” Nene said afterwards.

“The boys really stepped up and delivered what they needed to – what was expected of them and more – and I’m super proud of the national record we ran.” 

In the men’s 4x100m final, Mvuyo Moss, Cheswill Johnson, Bradley Nkoana and Akani Simbine completed the one-lap contest in 37.49, overhauling their own African record. They finished just 0.06 behind the United States squad, who won gold in 37.43.

” I am proud of the guys for showing up. I knew they were going to be able to do it… because these guys are doing what they need to do, and they’re running crazy well, and they’re in shape, so why not?,” said Simbine, the national relay captain.

“I did not want to put pressure on us, but I expected an African record. Yes, we wanted to get the gold medal and defend our title, but we came out here, we ran well, we had an amazing time. We can’t ask for anything more.”

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