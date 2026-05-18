Team South Africa retained the continental title, securing 22 medals at the 24th edition of CAA African Athletics Senior Championships which concluded in Accra, Ghana on Sunday 17 May, 2026.
The SA team raked in nine gold, four silver and nine bronze medals to repeat their title-winning performance at the 2024 African Athletics Championships held in Douala, Cameroon.
Among the men, Luan Munnik (1500m), Valco van Wyk (pole vault), former world champion Luvo Manyonga (long jump) and Aiden Smith (shot put) all earned gold medals.
In women’s events, the gold went to Karabo More (1500m), Rogail Joseph (400m hurdles), Kristi Snyman (high jump), Ansume de Beer (pole vault) and Colette Uys (shot put) won their events.
While eight of the country’s gold medallists won African titles for the first time, Joseph retained the continental 400m hurdles crown she secured in 2024.
“We are elated with the outcome. South Africa are African champions again!” was the immediate expression from Deputy President and Acting President John Mathane of Athletics South Africa.
“The mandate was for the team to bring back the title and so they have. What more can we ask for?
“Without doubt, the continental showpiece continues to be a great place to build character for our athletes for the global stage of competition. We congratulate each athlete for their efforts and for all achievements that now glorify our Rainbow Nation.”
Team SA medallists – Accra 2026:
Gold
- Luan Munnik, 1500m men
- Karabo More, 1500m women
- Rogail Joseph, 400m hurdles women
- Kristi Snyman, high jump women
- Valco van Wyk, pole vault men
- Ansume de Beer, pole vault women
- Luvo Manyonga, long jump men
- Aiden Smith, shot put men
- Colette Uys, shot put women
Silver
- Bradley Nkoana, 100m men
- Tshepo Tshite, 1500m men
- Matao le Roux, high jump men
- Enya Pooler, heptathlon women
Bronze
- Mihlali Xotyeni, 200m men
- Wernich van Rensburg, 400m hurdles men
- Zinzi Xulu, triple jump women
- Righardt Stander, discus throw men
- Tshepang Mahkethe, hammer throw men
- Leandri Holtzhausen, hammer throw women
- Douw Smit, javelin throw men
- Jana van Schalkwyk, javelin throw women
- Morne van As, decathlon men
The National Team will return home on two different flights on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg.
Group 1 – Lands at 02h20 with Rwanda Air (Flight WB 202)
Group 2 – Lands at 03h55 with Ethiopian Airline (Flight ET 859)
CONTRIBUTORS
Athletics South Africa is the governing body for the sport code of track and field in the Republic of South Africa with a head office in Johannesburg.