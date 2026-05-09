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Makarawu and Charamba headline Team Zimbabwe for African Athletics Championships Accra 2026

By ATAF Editors 38 views 1 minutes read
Team Zimbabwe heading to the 24th CAA African Athletics Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana on May 9, 2026 / Photo credit: Zimbabwe Olympic Committee
Team Zimbabwe heading to the 24th CAA African Athletics Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana on May 9, 2026 / Photo credit: Zimbabwe Olympic Committee

National record holders Makanakaishe Charamba and Tapiwanashe Makarawu will lead a strong Zimbabwean team in search of glory at the 24th African Athletics Senior Championships Accra 2026 from 12-17 May, 2026.

The local cohort of athletes Gerren Muwishi, Thandazani Ndhlovu, Dennis Hove, Leeford Zuze, Methembe Tshuma, Samukeliso Ndebele, Anesu Nyahuma and Derrick Mathuthu departed for Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

The team will be joined by United Stated based Tapiwanashe Makarawu, Ashley Miller Kamangirira and Makanakaishe Charamba in the Ghanaian capital.

It looks promising for Team Zimbabwe with a possible improvement from the two medals attained last time out at the 23rd African Senior Championships in Douala, Cameroon by Chengetayi Mapaya in the men’s triple jump, and by Makarawu in the men’s 200m.

The team was accompanied by Mr Newman Gomendo from Zimbabwe Olympic Committee as well as Physiotherapist Christine Mutangadura.

The men’s 4x400m relay team, coming from a global fifth place finish at the recent Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 in Botswana, continues their streak together as a unit in these championships.

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The 24th edition of the CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Accra, Ghana from May 12-17, 2026.
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