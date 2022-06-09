In Pictures: Day 1 – African Athletics Championships Mauritius 2022

Slide to view the photos from Day 1 at the 22nd CAA African Athletics Championships, Maurice 2022 – Wednesday 8 June 2022 from Cote D’or national stadium in Mauritius.
All photos are strictly copyright of the AthleticsAfrica team.
Hi, what are you looking for?
The Ethiopians led by Mogos Tiumay scooped the gold and silver medals ahead of rival Kenya in the first track final of the 22nd...
Here are the FIVE must visit beautiful places and scenery in Mauritius that you should visit if you are coming to Maurice 2022 on...
Team Nigeria to Maurice 2022 includes four defending African champions and World medallists such as: Ese Brume (Long Jump), Tobiloba Amusan (100m hurdles), Chioma...
Akani Simbine will lead an 89-member strong SA team, which also features World and Olympic champion Caster Semenya, to the 22nd CAA African Championships...