Kenya's Ferdinard Omanyala wins 100m semi final 1 at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.

In Pictures: Day 1 – African Athletics Championships Mauritius 2022

Photo Gallery of Day 1 at the 22nd CAA African Athletics Championships, Maurice 2022 – Wednesday 8 June 2022 from Cote D’or national stadium in Mauritius.

South Africa's Carina Horn wins the women's 100m semifinal 3 ahead of Tima Godbless of Nigeria at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
Kenya's Ferdinard Omanyala wins 100m semi final 1 at the 2022 African Championships in Mauritius / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
Ethiopians dominate the men's 10000m podium with Mogos Tiumay taking the gold ahead of Chimdesa Debela. Kenya's Abraham Longosiwa settles for the bronze medal / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar for AthleticsAfrica.
Men's 100m semi-finals / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar, Johanne Marin and Yomi Omogbeja for AthleticsAfrica
Women's 100m semi-finals / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar, Johanne Marin and Yomi Omogbeja for AthleticsAfrica
Aminatou Seyni during the women's 100m semi-finals / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar, Johanne Marin and Yomi Omogbeja for AthleticsAfrica
Men’s 100m semi-finals / Photo credit: Yaaseen Kahaar, Johanne Marin and Yomi Omogbeja for AthleticsAfrica
Slide to view the photos from Day 1 at the 22nd CAA African Athletics Championships, Maurice 2022 – Wednesday 8 June 2022 from Cote D’or national stadium in Mauritius.

All photos are strictly copyright of the AthleticsAfrica team.

