World Athletics to celebrate Kids’ Athletics Day on 7 May

To mark the launch of the new Kids’ Athletics programme, World Athletics will be celebrating Kids’ Athletics Day on 7 May with organisations around the world.



The vision behind Kids’ Athletics is the belief that every child is born to move, to play, to explore. No matter where they are in the world, no matter their individual circumstances, it’s their fundamental right to have access to sport.



Through the expanded and redesigned Kids’ Athletics programme, World Athletics aims to provide resources to countries around the world that will help local organisations to teach children how to move, inspire them to move more and to move together.



The programme has been redeveloped to incorporate a wider age range (between four and 14) and is structured over three levels, teaching both fundamental and athletics specific skills through a range of activities designed to maximise fun and participation.



All activities and resources, designed for use by Member Federations, schools and clubs, are now available online for free at kids-athletics.org.



Kids’ Athletics Day has been created to encourage all relevant groups to organise activities on Saturday 7 May, which give children the chance to participate in athletics, be active and learn new physical skills.



Groups and organisations across the globe are preparing activities to promote the joy of participating in athletics to the next generation.

It is envisioned that Kids’ Athletics Day will become an annual event on the global calendar, designed to promote physical activity for children every year.



As part of Kids’ Athletics Day, World Athletics is encouraging Member Federations, clubs, schools and other related organisations to explore the new Kids’ Athletics resources and activities and try them out.



“At World Athletics, our vision is to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world. That begins with the children, as habits learned early remain habits for life,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“Kids’ Athletics Day is an initiative we have created to promote healthy lifestyles to children around the world.



“As a foundation sport, athletics gives children the physical skills that will enable them to move and explore. It’s a way to open up their world by giving them confidence in their physical abilities.”

“We want all children to get out there and get moving so they live happier and healthier lives, so I would like to encourage all of our Member Federations and athletics fans across the globe to join in on 7 May as we celebrate Kids’ Athletics Day,” he added.



Groups celebrating Kids’ Athletics Day are being asked to post photos and videos of their activities to social media on 7 May, using the hashtags #KidsAthleticsDay and #BorntoMove to make this a true global celebration.