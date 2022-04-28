World Athletics to celebrate Kids’ Athletics Day on 7 May – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Olympic Movement

World Athletics to celebrate Kids’ Athletics Day on 7 May

As part of Kids’ Athletics Day, World Athletics is encouraging Member Federations, clubs, schools and other related organisations to explore the new Kids’ Athletics resources and activities and try them out.

By

Published

World Athletics to mark Kids' Athletics Day on May 7, 2022
World Athletics to mark Kids' Athletics Day on May 7, 2022

To mark the launch of the new Kids’ Athletics programme, World Athletics will be celebrating Kids’ Athletics Day on 7 May with organisations around the world.

The vision behind Kids’ Athletics is the belief that every child is born to move, to play, to explore. No matter where they are in the world, no matter their individual circumstances, it’s their fundamental right to have access to sport.

Through the expanded and redesigned Kids’ Athletics programme, World Athletics aims to provide resources to countries around the world that will help local organisations to teach children how to move, inspire them to move more and to move together.

The programme has been redeveloped to incorporate a wider age range (between four and 14) and is structured over three levels, teaching both fundamental and athletics specific skills through a range of activities designed to maximise fun and participation.
 
All activities and resources, designed for use by Member Federations, schools and clubs, are now available online for free at kids-athletics.org.
 
Kids’ Athletics Day has been created to encourage all relevant groups to organise activities on Saturday 7 May, which give children the chance to participate in athletics, be active and learn new physical skills.

Groups and organisations across the globe are preparing activities to promote the joy of participating in athletics to the next generation.

It is envisioned that Kids’ Athletics Day will become an annual event on the global calendar, designed to promote physical activity for children every year.

As part of Kids’ Athletics Day, World Athletics is encouraging Member Federations, clubs, schools and other related organisations to explore the new Kids’ Athletics resources and activities and try them out.

“At World Athletics, our vision is to use the power and accessibility of athletics and our athletes to create a healthier and fitter world. That begins with the children, as habits learned early remain habits for life,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe

“Kids’ Athletics Day is an initiative we have created to promote healthy lifestyles to children around the world. 

“As a foundation sport, athletics gives children the physical skills that will enable them to move and explore. It’s a way to open up their world by giving them confidence in their physical abilities.”

“We want all children to get out there and get moving so they live happier and healthier lives, so I would like to encourage all of our Member Federations and athletics fans across the globe to join in on 7 May as we celebrate Kids’ Athletics Day,” he added.

Groups celebrating Kids’ Athletics Day are being asked to post photos and videos of their activities to social media on 7 May, using the hashtags #KidsAthleticsDay and #BorntoMove to make this a true global celebration.

World Athletics logo
World Athletics
Editorial Team at the World Athletics | Website

World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.

In this article:, ,

You May Also Like

Chorzow's Silesian Stadium (© Dan Vernon) Chorzow's Silesian Stadium (© Dan Vernon)

World

World Athletics one-day meeting season restructured for 2022

The Wanda Diamond League announced that due to travel restrictions and strict quarantine requirements for entry into China, the Diamond League meetings in Shanghai and Shenzhen...

5 days ago
Ethiopia's Lemlem Hailu winning the women’s 3000m title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade / Credit: Getty Images for World Athletics Ethiopia's Lemlem Hailu winning the women’s 3000m title at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade / Credit: Getty Images for World Athletics

Ethiopia

Ethiopian duo claim podium finish in Belgrade – 2022 World Indoors

Ethiopians Lemlem Hailu and Ejigayehu Taye claim women’s 3000m podium finish at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, Belgrade 2022.

March 18, 2022
Hayward Field at the University of Oregon Hayward Field at the University of Oregon

USA & the Americas

‘Road to Oregon’ qualification tracking tool goes live

The Road to Oregon tool is intended to give an overview of athletes that are in a qualifying position; it doesn’t, and will not,...

January 14, 2022
The World Athletics logo The World Athletics logo

World

World Athletics Series events awarded to Glasgow and Lima

The 2024 World Athletics Indoor Championships and the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships will be held in Glasgow, United Kingdom and in Lima, Peru...

December 1, 2021