Video: Tobi Amusan sets 12.12 world 100m hurdles record

Click to watch

“I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships… You know, the goal is always just to execute well and get the win. Oluwatobiloba Amusan

Nigeria’s Tobiloba Amusan won the gold medal in the women’s 100m hurdles final in a ‘world record time’, albeit windy, 12.06 (+2.5m/s) at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22.

Tobi Amusan had already become the first Nigerian woman to set a world record, clocking 12.12 (+0.9m/s) in the semi-final earlier in the evening.

She advanced to the finals with that world-record time, beating Kendra Harrison of the United States’ record, which had stood since 2016, by .08 of a second.

Less than two hours later, Amusan came back for the final and ran another spectacular race to secure her first global gold medal and the first ever for Nigeria at a World Championships.

“I believe in my abilities, but I was not expecting a world record at these championships,” said Amusan.

“You know, the goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me, but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis.”