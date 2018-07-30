Kwesé Sports will provide live coverage of events at the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship, Asaba 2018 from 1 – 5 August, on their 24-hour sports TV station, Kwesé Free Sports.

With hundreds of African athletes participating in a variety of sport including short and long-distance races, relays, high jump, long jump, short put and javelin, the five-day event will be televised live on the Kwesé Free Sports (KFS) Nigeria channel which can be accessed on Kwesé TV channel 290 or UHF channel 32 in Lagos.

Kwesé Free Sports has lined-up a mix of international presenters and analysts including; multi-talented sportscaster and presenter, Mimi Fawaz, four-time Olympic medallist, World Champion, IAAF ambassador and former Trinidad and Tobago athlete, Ato Boldon, track and field analyst and sports reporter, Lewis Johnson.

Others include: former Nigerian sprinter, Olympic Gold medallist and sports management expert, Enefiok Udo-Obong and Nigeria’s premier radio sports presenters, Femi and The Gang, will provide play-by-play commentary and analyse the games live from the Kwesé studios at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

General manager, Kwesé Free Sports Nigeria, Chichi Nwoko says that “viewers should look forward to a world class coverage of the 21st African Senior Athletics Championship on Kwesé Free Sports”.

“Wherever you are in Nigeria, you can watch the games at home on our satellite TV platform, Kwesé TV, which covers the entire country. And for Lagos residents, simply tune your television sets to KFS on UHF channel 32,” Nwoko added.

Kwesé Free Sports (KFS) Nigeria is a Lagos-based television station that broadcasts on UHF channel 32.

It is also a part of the largest and only pan-African Free-to-Air (FTA) television network available in more than 24 countries in Africa.