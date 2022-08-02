CALI22: Chelangat claims first Gold for Kenya in women’s 3000m – AthleticsAfrica
Kenya

CALI22: Chelangat claims first Gold for Kenya in women’s 3000m

Team Kenya grabs the first gold medal of the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali22 after Betty Chelangat won the women’s 3000m final in 9:01.03 on Monday.

Kenya's Betty Chelangat, Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe and Kenya’s Nancy Cherop on the podium after the women's 3000m medal presentation at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics
Kenya's Betty Chelangat, Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe and Kenya’s Nancy Cherop on the podium after the women's 3000m medal presentation at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

Betty Chelangat of Kenya won the women’s 3000m final in 9:01.03 ahead of Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe, who picked the silver medal in 9:03.85, at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali22 in Colombia on Monday.

Chelangat’s compatriot, Nancy Cherop, completed the podium, taking the bronze medal for Kenya in 9:05.98 while another Ethiopian, Bertukan Welde, finished in fourth place with 9:18.20.

Betty Chelangat led after four laps in a slow and tactical race that saw the Kenyans duel with their Ethiopian counterparts until the bell before she took control of the pace, producing a killer kick on the back straight for victory.

Kenya's Betty Chelangat celebrates her 3000m win at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics
“I train hard, and that’s why I win,” said Chelangat after the race. “I waited until three laps remaining, then I see that I have enough left. I thank God and also my coach.”

RESULTS – 3000m Women

3000m Women Final – Cali22 Results

Meet The Authors

Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Website | + Posts

Yomi is the founder of Africa's number one track and field website - AthleticsAfrica. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

