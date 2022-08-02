CALI22: Chelangat claims first Gold for Kenya in women’s 3000m

Betty Chelangat of Kenya won the women’s 3000m final in 9:01.03 ahead of Ethiopia’s Tsiyon Abebe, who picked the silver medal in 9:03.85, at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali22 in Colombia on Monday.

Chelangat’s compatriot, Nancy Cherop, completed the podium, taking the bronze medal for Kenya in 9:05.98 while another Ethiopian, Bertukan Welde, finished in fourth place with 9:18.20.

Betty Chelangat led after four laps in a slow and tactical race that saw the Kenyans duel with their Ethiopian counterparts until the bell before she took control of the pace, producing a killer kick on the back straight for victory.

Kenya’s Betty Chelangat celebrates her 3000m win at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics Kenya’s Betty Chelangat celebrates her 3000m win at the World Athletics U20 Championships Cali 22 / Photo credit: Marta Gorczynska for World Athletics

“I train hard, and that’s why I win,” said Chelangat after the race. “I waited until three laps remaining, then I see that I have enough left. I thank God and also my coach.”

RESULTS – 3000m Women