Kenyans target a double hat-trick at Munich Marathon 2024

Kenya’s elite runners target a double hat-trick at the 2024 GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON on Sunday. If successful it will be the third time in a row that runners from this country take Germany’s fourth biggest marathon race.

Cosmas Birech and Shamilah Kipsiror are heading the start list with personal bests of 2:08:03 and 2:27:33 respectively.

Organisers registered a record total of over 27,000 entries from 120 countries for the 38th edition of the GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON, which will start and finish next to the iconic Munich Olympic Stadium.

Due to building works in the arena runners can not finish inside on the track this year. While the total figure includes races at shorter distances there will be around 6,200 marathon runners on Sunday.

Kenyan debutant among the favourites

A number of athletes had to cancel their start due to either injuries of visa problems. The latest withdrawal came from Dominic Nyairo of Kenya, who would have been a strong favourite on Sunday. However there is still enough talent left to produce a good race.

“It is our aim to achieve winning times of sub 2:09 and sub 2:26,“ said Michael Kraus, the elite field coordinator. The weather might be challenging, but we remain optimistic to see faster winning times than last year.“

Cosmas Birech ran his personal record when he won the Rome Marathon in 2018 with 2:08:03. Rome is not known as a particularly fast course, so Birech hopes to achieve a similar time at the GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON.

Fellow-Kenyans William Kibor and Benard Chumba are also among the favourites. Kibor has a PB of 2:08:32 from the Vienna City Marathon back in 2012 and Chumba ran 2:10:33 in Marrakech last year. All three of them are from Kaptagat and train together.

“My training went very well and I feel that I am in the same kind of shape as when I ran my personal best. If the weather is good I hope to run between 2:07 and 2:09 on Sunday,“ said William Kibor at Friday’s press conference in Munich.

A marathon debutant could do very well on Sunday: Kenya’s Nehemiah Kipyegon showed very promising form recently. The 26 year-old improved his half marathon PB to 60:34 in Copenhagen last month. In the highly competitive race he finished ninth.

Siyum Tola of Ethiopia is another athlete who will run his debut in the GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON. He has been involved in marathons as a pacemaker and is a training partner of Milkesa Mengesha who won the Berlin Marathon two weeks ago.

In the women’s race Shamilah Kipsiror will be the main favourite. The Kenyan improved to 2:27:33 for fourth place in Rome this spring. Her half marathon PB of 67:53 indicates that there is potentially more to come, especially on a flat course like Munich.

A trio of Ethiopians will most likely be her strongest rivals on Sunday. Gelane Senbete has a personal record of 2:29:54 while Gadise Negasa has run 2:30:30.

Asmare Assefa could be in for a surprise and a big improvement. So far she has not run faster than 2:33:10 but the GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON will be her first race outside Africa. Assefa is in the same training group with Tola and Mengesha in Addis Ababa.

Strong development, but future clouded

“We are thrilled by the record entry which means we have a 20 percent surge compared to last year. We are proud of these figures which show that our event and the course are really popular,“ said Gernot Weigl, who runs the GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON as Race Director for almost 25 years.

Stronger elite fields and international media work have helped bring up the numbers recently.

Although the city of Munich benefits from the growing number of international runners the event attracts, it was Munich’s government that clouded the future of the GENERALI MUNICH MARATHON.

Officers of the city’s district department (Kreisverwaltungsreferat) decided to pass on the right of staging a marathon in the city to a new organiser who has never ever staged a road race.

There is talk of a two-lap marathon course and it looks as if the city of Munich gambles with a successful international event that in addition keeps a legacy of the 1972 Munich Olympic Games.

“I have never heard anything like this happening to a major international marathon race,“ said Gernot Weigl, who is now legally challenging the decision of the Munich district department.