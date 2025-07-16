The 3rd edition of the CAA Combined African U18/U20 Championships takes place in Abeokuta City, Ogun State, Nigeria from 16-20 July, 2025

Watch as 19-year-old South African World U20 champion Bayanda Walaza takes on the best young athletes from the African continent in a men’s 100m showdown you won’t want to miss.

A live stream of the Championships will start from 09:00-11:30 WAT in the morning, and 16:00-19:00 WAT / local Nigerian time in the afternoon. See below for where to watch, and follow, the 2025 African U18/U20 Athletics Championships.

CHANNEL FORMAT STATION STREAM LINK TIME TV / SAT SuperSport Variety 3 CH 208

SuperSport Africa SuperSport 09:00 / 16:00 WAT TV SABC SABC SuperSport Schools 09:00 / 16:00 WAT TV / STREAM StarTimes StarTimes 09:00 / 16:00 WAT LIVE STREAM Athletics TV Athletics TV Live 09:00 / 16:00 WAT

Meeting Website | Schedule & Timetable | Live Results