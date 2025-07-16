Home FeaturesWatch Athletics Where to watch: 3rd CAA African U18 / U20 Championships – Abeokuta 2025

The 3rd edition of the CAA Combined African U18/U20 Championships in Abeokuta banner
The 3rd edition of the CAA Combined African U18/U20 Championships will be held in Abeokuta, Nigeria

The 3rd edition of the CAA Combined African U18/U20 Championships takes place in Abeokuta City, Ogun State, Nigeria from 16-20 July, 2025

Watch as 19-year-old South African World U20 champion Bayanda Walaza takes on the best young athletes from the African continent in a men’s 100m showdown you won’t want to miss.

A live stream of the Championships will start from 09:00-11:30 WAT in the morning, and 16:00-19:00 WAT / local Nigerian time in the afternoon. See below for where to watch, and follow, the 2025 African U18/U20 Athletics Championships.

CHANNEL FORMATSTATIONSTREAM LINKTIME
TV / SATSuperSport Variety 3 CH 208
SuperSport Africa		 SuperSport09:00 / 16:00 WAT
TVSABCSABC SuperSport Schools09:00 / 16:00 WAT
TV / STREAMStarTimesStarTimes09:00 / 16:00 WAT
LIVE STREAMAthletics TVAthletics TV Live09:00 / 16:00 WAT

Meeting Website | Schedule & Timetable | Live Results

