The 3rd edition of the CAA Combined African U18/U20 Championships takes place in Abeokuta City, Ogun State, Nigeria from 16-20 July, 2025
Watch as 19-year-old South African World U20 champion Bayanda Walaza takes on the best young athletes from the African continent in a men’s 100m showdown you won’t want to miss.
A live stream of the Championships will start from 09:00-11:30 WAT in the morning, and 16:00-19:00 WAT / local Nigerian time in the afternoon. See below for where to watch, and follow, the 2025 African U18/U20 Athletics Championships.
|CHANNEL FORMAT
|STATION
|STREAM LINK
|TIME
|TV / SAT
|SuperSport Variety 3 CH 208
SuperSport Africa
|SuperSport
|09:00 / 16:00 WAT
|TV
|SABC
|SABC SuperSport Schools
|09:00 / 16:00 WAT
|TV / STREAM
|StarTimes
|StarTimes
|09:00 / 16:00 WAT
|LIVE STREAM
|Athletics TV
|Athletics TV Live
|09:00 / 16:00 WAT
Meeting Website | Schedule & Timetable | Live Results
Meet The Authors
Yomog Meje is a former Nigerian junior athlete and the Associate editor at Athletics Africa.