CAA regional championship rescheduled to honour helicopter crash victims

University of Ghana stadium, Legon, Accra / Photo credit: AthleticsAfrica
The CAA Region II Senior Championships in Accra, Ghana have been rescheduled to 18-19 August, 2025 to comply with the national mourning period for the passing of Ghana’s top military and political leaders in an helicopter crash this week.

Ghana Athletics announced the change of date by the Local Organising Committee (LOC) in a press statement on Friday.

The CAA Region II Senior Championships was originally scheduled for 15-17 August at the University of Ghana stadium in Legon.

The new track at the UG stadium was laid last year for the delayed Accra 2023 African Games held in March 2024. The stadium will also serve as venue when Ghana hosts the 24th CAA African Senior Athletics Championships in 2026.

“In recognition of the National Mourning Period declared by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama to honour the memory of the departed souls of the helicopter crash, the championship have been rescheduled to Monday 18th and Tuesday 19th August 2025,” the LOC wrote.

“This adjustment is made out of respect for the solemn observance and in alignment with national protocols.”

