Walaza seals bittersweet relay silver – Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games

One of the stars of the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, Bayanda Joy Walaza fell short of a third gold medal as South Africa claimed silver in the men’s 4x100m relay on the final day of athletics at the at the Lohrheidestadion in Bochum in Sunday.

However, the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games 100m and 200m champion Bayanda Walaza, who also took relay silver at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, quickly put any disappointment behind him.

“Surely, this is a moment I will cherish for the rest of my life,” the 19-year-old South African sprinter said after the race. “It takes guts to be here. It takes a lot to be here. You have to sacrifice most of the things.

“Being here and competing with my brothers means a lot. From all the races that I’ve run, this was the race I’m truly proud of and the race I will cherish forever.”

The medal was particularly bittersweet for Walaza’s teammate Retshidisitswe Mlenga, who raced with his uncle’s name taped to his forearm.

“He passed on today,” Mlenga explained. “It’s just for him. I won’t be able to attend the funeral as I’ll be in Europe. It’s just one of these tough days. This race has been one of the toughest races I did. I never experienced something like this.

“When you’re away from family and have lost a loved one, it’s very challenging. I’m happy we got the medal here.”

Results: Men’s 4x100m Relay Final – Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games