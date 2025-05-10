Home FeaturesWatch Athletics Where to watch: World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

Where to watch: World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

By Yomi Omogbeja
By Yomi Omogbeja 546 views 1 minutes read
(L-R) Akani Simbine of South Africa, Liang Xiaojing of China and Hakim Sani Brown of Japan attend the a press conference ahead of the 2025 Guangzhou World Athletics Relays at Tianhe Stadium on May 09, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
(L-R) Akani Simbine of South Africa, Liang Xiaojing of China and Hakim Sani Brown of Japan attend the a press conference ahead of the 2025 Guangzhou World Athletics Relays at Tianhe Stadium on May 09, 2025 in Guangzhou, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 May 2025 in China.

USA, South Africa and Botswana will clash once again in the men’s 4x400m relay after their unforgettable showdown in Paris during last year’s Olympic Games. Also watch out for the exciting new 4x100m mixed relay format as teams compete for relay places at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.

See below for everything you need to know and follow World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 action in Africa and the rest of the world.

Here’s how you can watch WRE Guangzhou 25 in Africa:

Competition Website | Timetable | Live Results

TVSuperSportSupersport Variety 3
SuperSport Africa 1		11:00 GMT / 12:00 WAT / 13:00 CAT
TVbeIN SportsbeIN Sports13:00 CET
TVBBCBBC / BBC iPlayer12:00 GMT+1 / 13:00 CET
TVCCTVCCTV12:00 GMT+1 / 13:00 CET
TVCBCCBC Sports07:00
TVCNBC
Peacock		CNBC
Peacock		07:00
TVZDF
ARD		ZDF
ARD		13:00 CET
TVTYC Sports PlayTYC Sports Play05:00
Live StreamingWorld Athletics WatchInside Track13:00 CET

Meet The Authors

Yomi Omogbeja
Yomi Omogbeja
Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

Click to access the login or register cheese
Athletics Africa
Latest athletics and marathon news, images, videos, live events information and track and field results from the heart of Africa on mobile and web.
©2004-2025 All Rights Reserved / Powered by Yomog Sports + Media