Where to watch: World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25

The World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 will take place on Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 May 2025 in China.

USA, South Africa and Botswana will clash once again in the men’s 4x400m relay after their unforgettable showdown in Paris during last year’s Olympic Games. Also watch out for the exciting new 4x100m mixed relay format as teams compete for relay places at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025.

See below for everything you need to know and follow World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 action in Africa and the rest of the world.

Here’s how you can watch WRE Guangzhou 25 in Africa: