Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Zurich 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League concludes with the 15th leg of the series over two days at the Weltklasse Zürich meeting, on Wednesday 27 and Thursday 28 August, 2025.

Burkina Faso’s Hugues Fabrice Zango will once again face his Cuban-European rivals in the men’s triple jump. Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Botswana’s Tshepiso Masalela and Algerians Djamel Sedjati and Slimane Moula tussle in the men’s 800m, while Olympic champions Noah Lyles and Letsile Tebogo resume their rivalry in the men’s 200m inside the legendary Letzigrund stadium on August 28.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Weltklasse Zürich Meeting – Wanda Diamond League Zurich 2025 in Africa and other territories:

Competition begins with the Shot Put Men Final on Wednesday 27 August and concludes with the Long Jump Men Final.

On Thursday 28 August, action begins at 5:30pm local time (CEST/GMT/UTC+2) with the Discus Men / Women Final and the main programme and global broadcast begins at 6:34pm local time with the 400m Women Final.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.