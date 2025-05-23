WADA condemns Enhanced Games as dangerous and irresponsible

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has condemned the Enhanced Games as a dangerous and irresponsible concept after this week’s announcement of the venue of Las Vegas, United States, and date in May 2026, for the so-called Enhanced Games.

In a statement released by WADA on Thursday 22 May, 2025, the World anti-doping governing body asked athletes to shun the Enhanced Games.

“The health and well-being of athletes is WADA’s number-one priority. Clearly this event would jeopardize that as it seeks to promote the use of powerful substances and methods by athletes for the purposes of entertainment and marketing,” said WADA.

“Over the years, there have been many examples of athletes suffering serious long-term side-effects from their use of prohibited substances and methods. Some have died.

“This is one area that should unite all Anti-Doping Organizations and governments around the world, not least in the U.S. where the event is now scheduled to take place. We invite all our clean sport partners, including athletes, to join us in condemning this event regardless of its wealthy and influential supporters.

“It has become clear from the event’s launch in Las Vegas that a focus of the organizers is to sell their products and to play down the associated risks. Inducing elite athletes to use their profiles to promote the use of prohibited and potentially dangerous substances is harmful, in particular for young athletes.”

WADA warned athletes and support personnel who wish to participate in sport regulated by the World Anti-Doping Code, that if they were to take part in the Enhanced Games, they would risk committing anti-doping rule violations under the Code.

“They would also put their reputations on the line, as they would risk forever being associated with doping. To be clear, WADA will encourage Anti-Doping Organizations to test involved athletes before, during and after this event, in order to protect the integrity of legitimate sport,” the WADA statement noted.

“WADA will also work closely with its Athlete Council to ensure that athletes are fully informed of the risks.”

WADA also calls on all governments and law enforcement agencies to assess whether athletes who admit to taking performance-enhancing drugs – or the physicians who supply or administer those substances – may be in breach of criminal laws or professional rules, whether in their own countries or wherever the event takes place.

“The beauty and popularity of sport is based on the ideal of clean and fair competition. These values must be protected. Athletes serve as role models and WADA believes that this event sends a dangerous message to young people around the world,” the statement concluded.