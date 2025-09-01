Nigeria names 15-strong team for WCH Tokyo 25

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has selected a strong squad of 15 athletes to represent Team Nigeria at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan from 13-21 September.

World 100m hurdles record holder Tobi Amusan, who won the world title in Oregon 2022, will head the team to Tokyo alongside Commonwealth Games champion and African record holder in the long jump, Ese Brume.

The team also includes 2025 NCAA 400m hurdles champion Ezekiel Nathaniel, 2022 Commonwealth Games Discus throw champion Chioma Onyekwere-Lyons, and 2025 NCAA Outdoor 400m champion Samuel Ogazi.

“The era of jamboree and going to major games and championships with a huge team that won’t benefit Team Nigeria in the long or the short run is over,” said Yussuf Amuda Alli, CEO of Nigerian Elite Athletes Development and Performance Board, on why Nigeria is going to the Tokyo with a lean team. “That is one of the issues that the Performance Board has been asked to fix by the NSC.”

Alli explained the distinction between long- and short-term benefits, indicating that athletes who will contribute to Team Nigeria in the short term are those whose current rankings and performances suggest that they have the potential to reach the finals of their respective events.

He also noted that athletic outcomes remain unpredictable. In contrast, long-term benefits come from young athletes with potential who need exposure to major competitions to develop their skills and resilience as athletes’ performances are affected by both strong competitors and stage fright.

“The experience I got in Moscow defined my career. Apart from my co-jumpers, the crowd were also competitors and after Moscow I mastered the act of competing in front huge crowd,” said Alli recalling how Isaac Akioye took him to the 1980 Moscow Olympics, knowing a medal was unlikely but believing the experience would be transformative.

“Three years later, I became a world champion in Canada, so we are investing in athletes that have what it takes to get to the finals of their sport and young athletes who are future medalists,” he added.

Team Nigeria – World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25

Men:

Kayinsola Ajayi (100m) Israel Sunday Okon (100m) Udodi Chudi Onwuzurike (200m) Samuel Ogazi (400m) Chidi Okezie (400m) Ezekiel Nathaniel (400m Hurdles) Charles Godfred (Long jump) Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (Shot put)

Women: