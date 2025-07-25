South Africa’s Lythe Tyresse Pillay dominated the men’s 400m final at Rhine Ruhr 2025 FISU World University Games, clocking a season’s best time of 44.84 seconds for victory at the Lohrheidestadion in Bochum on Wednesday.

Behind Pillay, Hungary’s Patrik Simon Enyingi finished a distant second in 45.41 while Edoardo Scotti of Italy secured third place with a time of 45.61.

In fourth place, Jack Raftery from Ireland crossed the finish in 45.69 with Czechia’s Matej Krsek setting a season’s best, of 45.84 in fifth – exactly 1.00 second behind the South African.

Marcin Karolewski from Poland took sixth place with a time of 46.16 ahead of fellow countryman, Daniel Soltysiak, who came in seventh in 46.28 while Kira Hirakawa from Japan rounded out the competition, finishing in 46.68 seconds.

“Finishing the season off with a gold, that’s huge, man. I’m happy. I’ve been chasing this all year,” said Pillay after the race.

“I always push the finish line further every time I get closer to it. Coming in I did think I would feel redeemed, and I won but now I feel like I can still go faster.

“I feel like I have more work to do, which I think is a good thing. But I’ll also enjoy the moment now. I’m finding my legs again, so I’m feeling a lot more confident going in.”

“It’s not easy, not at all easy. I’m honoured to have won, representing my country, my university. It’s also a nice competition to wake me up again,” he noted when asked about the competition at Rhine-Ruhr 2025.

Men’s 400m medallists Patrik Simon Enyingi of Hungary, Lythe Tyresse Pillay of South Africa, Edoardo Scotti of Italy at the Rhine-Ruhr 2025 FISU Games in Bochum on Wednesday 23/07/2025 | Photo: Kevin Voigt / Rhine-Ruhr 2025

Results: Men’s 400m Final – Rhine Ruhr 2025 FISU Games