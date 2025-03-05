World Athletics Road Running Championships 2025 moved from San Diego

The World Athletics Road Running Championships 2025 will no longer be held in San Diego, USA in September as planned.

According to the press release from World Athletics, the decision was made “following detailed discussions between World Athletics and the Local Organising Committee of the World Athletics Road Running Championships San Diego 25”.

“World Athletics is currently talking to other potential hosts and expects to announce another location shortly,” the statement reads.

“We would like to thank the San Diego 25 team for their work over the last few months and hope we are able to find another opportunity to host a World Athletics event in San Diego in the future.”

“We really looked forward to welcoming the running world to San Diego this September but sadly it is not to be at this time”, said Tracy Sundlun, CEO of San Diego 25 whilst commenting on the decision.

“For now, all of us here on Team San Diego will do everything in our power to assist World Athletics in the seamless transition of the 2025 Championships to a new venue.”

Indoor 4x400m mixed relay added to rule book

In other news from World Athletics, the initial indoor 4x400m mixed relay world record standard and designated running order have been confirmed following the event’s inclusion in the rule book as an official discipline.

“Following the decision of the World Athletics Council in August 2023 to introduce the 4x400m mixed relay at the World Athletics Indoor Championships, starting in 2026, further steps have been taken to ensure the event’s recognition and the processing of results,” a statement from World Athletics read.

Specifically, the event needed to be coded into the World Athletics Competition and Technical Rules and several amendments were required, including updates to the World Athletics Series Regulations, to establish it as an official discipline and enable results to be processed for statistical purposes.

Therefore, the World Athletics Council has decided the following:

The initial world record for the indoor 4x400m mixed relay shall be established at 3:12.44 or better. World records in the discipline will be recognised as of 1 March 2025. The designated running order for 4x400m mixed relays is man – woman – man – woman (M/W/M/W). Amendments to the Competition and Technical Rules have been approved to incorporate the 4x400m mixed relays.

World Athletics said these decisions are to “ensure the event’s official recognition and its integration into future championships”.