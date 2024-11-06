Three Africans named as finalists for World Athlete of the Year… – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Africa

Three Africans named as finalists for World Athlete of the Year awards 2024

African stars Letsile Tebogo (Botswana), Ruth Chepngetich (Kenya), and Tamirat Tola (Ethiopia) are among the finalists announced for 2024 World Athletics Athlete of the Year awards.

By

ATAF Editors

Published

Letsile Tebogo (BOT), Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), and Tamirat Tola (ETH) among finalists for 2024 Athlete of the Year awards / Photo: World Athletics
Letsile Tebogo (BOT), Ruth Chepngetich (KEN), and Tamirat Tola (ETH) among finalists for 2024 Athlete of the Year awards / Photo: World Athletics

As the countdown to the World Athletics Awards 2024 continues, the finalists for the Athlete of the Year honours have been confirmed. There are 12 finalists – six women and six men – in contention for the World Athlete of the Year awards.

Three African athletes made the shortlist for the male and female awards after having an unbelievable and historic season in 2024.

Ruth Chepngetich – Kenya

Ruth Chepngetich shattered the world record by nearly two minutes when she clinched victory at the Chicago Marathon in October, finishing in 2:09:56, the first woman to do so under 2:10. This marked her third win in Chicago and improved her personal best by over four minutes. Impressively, only nine men finished ahead of her. Her halfway split time was 1:04:16.

Letsile Tebogo – Botswana

At the Paris Olympics, Letsile Tebogo made history for Botswana by winning the country’s first-ever Olympic gold in any sport with his victory in the men’s 200m. He clocked an African record time of 19.46 seconds, catapulting him to fifth place on the global all-time list. He also placed sixth in the 100m final and contributed to Botswana’s success in the men’s 4x400m relay, where the team earned a silver medal.

Tamirat Tola – Ethiopia

Though Tamirat Tola was a last-minute addition to the Ethiopian squad for Paris, he seized the opportunity by clinching victory in the marathon with an Olympic record time of 2:06:26. Competing on a tough course amid challenging hot weather, Tola surpassed the previous Olympic best of 2:06:32, which was set by Sammy Wanjiru during the Beijing 2008 Games.

Finalists – Athlete of the Year 2024

Women’s track athlete of the year
Julien Alfred (LCA) – Olympic 100m champion
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA) – Olympic 400m hurdles champion

Men’s track athlete of the year
Jakob Ingebrigtsen (NOR) – Olympic 5000m champion
Letsile Tebogo (BOT) – Olympic 200m champion

Women’s field athlete of the year
Yaroslava Mahuchikh (UKR) – Olympic high jump champion
Nafissatou Thiam (BEL) – Olympic heptathlon champion

Men’s field athlete of the year
Mondo Duplantis (SWE) – Olympic pole vault champion
Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) – Olympic long jump champion

Women’s out of stadium athlete of the year
Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) – world marathon record-holder
Sifan Hassan (NED) – Olympic marathon champion

Men’s out of stadium athlete of the year
Brian Pintado (ECU) – Olympic 20km race walk champion
Tamirat Tola (ETH) – Olympic marathon champion

Voting closes on Sunday 10 November.

The top two leading athletes in each category – track, field and out of stadium – have been chosen from the first round of voting, which comprised votes from the World Athletics Council, World Athletics Family and a public vote on social media.

One of these two athletes will take the crown in their category.

Now, in a new addition to this year’s awards, a final round of voting – cast by fans of the sport – will take place between 4-10 November to decide who the overall World Athlete of the Year is.

The Athletes of the Year in each category, as well as the overall winner, will be revealed at a ceremony in Monaco on Sunday 1 December as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024.

Meet The Authors

athleticsafrica
ATAF Editors
The Editorial Board at AthleticsAfrica | Website | + Posts

Meet AthleticsAfrica team of editors and contributors || Follow us on Twitter/X  and TikTok / Share our stories on Facebook and Instagram / Connect with us LinkedIn and YouTube.

In this article:, , , ,

You May Also Like

Hawi Feysa at the athletes’ hotel of the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon 2024 | Photo credit: Sailer / photorun.net Hawi Feysa at the athletes’ hotel of the Mainova Frankfurt Marathon 2024 | Photo credit: Sailer / photorun.net

Ethiopia

Hawi Feysa joins marathon elite with breakthrough in Frankfurt

Ethiopian women continue to dominate the all-time list in the marathon with 17 of their compatriots among the 30 fastest runners ever.

ATAF EditorsOctober 29, 2024
The 2024 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics The 2024 Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics

World

Nominees announced for Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year 2024

World Athletics confirm list of five nominees for Women’s Out of Stadium Athlete of the Year and five nominees for Men’s Out of Stadium...

World AthleticsOctober 29, 2024
Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Kenyans Beatrice Chebet; Faith Kipyegon; and Emmanuel Wanyonyi nominated for the 2024 World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year Awards / Photo Credit: World Athletics Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Kenyans Beatrice Chebet; Faith Kipyegon; and Emmanuel Wanyonyi nominated for the 2024 World Athletics Track Athlete of the Year Awards / Photo Credit: World Athletics

Africa

Wanyonyi, Kipyegon, Tebogo and Chebet nominated for the 2024 World Athletics track athlete awards

Botswana's Letsile Tebogo and Kenyans Beatrice Chebet, Faith Kipyegon, and Emmanuel Wanyonyi have been nominated for the 2024 World Athletics male and female Track...

Michelle KatamiOctober 22, 2024
The 2024 Track Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics The 2024 Track Athlete of the Year finalists / Photo credit: World Athletics

World

World Athletics select nominees for Track Athlete of the Year 2024

The vote to determine the Track Athlete of the Year finalists is now open on World Athletics social media platforms, closing on 27 October...

World AthleticsOctober 21, 2024
Click to access the login or register cheese