Where to watch: FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025 in Gaborone

By Yomog Meje
Ferdinand Omanyala at the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025 / Photo: Organisers
The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix meeting in Gaborone, Botswana on Saturday 12 April 2025.

See below for where and how to watch and follow the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix action in Africa.

Here’s how you can watch in Africa:

TVSuperSportSS Variety 3 CH 20812.30 GMT / 14:30 CAT
TVBotswana TelevisionBTV CH 28910.30 GMT / 12:30 CAT
Live StreamingWorld Athletics WatchInside Track12.30 GMT / 14:30 CAT

Meeting Website | Athlete Biographies | Live Results

