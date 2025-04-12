Where to watch: FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025 in Gaborone

The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix meeting in Gaborone, Botswana on Saturday 12 April 2025.

See below for where and how to watch and follow the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix action in Africa.

Here’s how you can watch in Africa:

TV SuperSport SS Variety 3 CH 208 12.30 GMT / 14:30 CAT TV Botswana Television BTV CH 289 10.30 GMT / 12:30 CAT Live Streaming World Athletics Watch Inside Track 12.30 GMT / 14:30 CAT

Meeting Website | Athlete Biographies | Live Results