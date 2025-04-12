Where to watch: FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix 2025 in Gaborone

8
The 2025 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold series continues with the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix meeting in Gaborone, Botswana on Saturday 12 April 2025.
See below for where and how to watch and follow the FNB Botswana Golden Grand Prix action in Africa.
Here’s how you can watch in Africa:
|TV
|SuperSport
|SS Variety 3 CH 208
|12.30 GMT / 14:30 CAT
|TV
|Botswana Television
|BTV CH 289
|10.30 GMT / 12:30 CAT
|Live Streaming
|World Athletics Watch
|Inside Track
|12.30 GMT / 14:30 CAT
Meeting Website | Athlete Biographies | Live Results
Yomog Meje is a former Nigerian junior athlete and the Associate editor at Athletics Africa.