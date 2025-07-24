Athletics Kenya name strong squad for WCH Tokyo 25

Athletics Kenya have announced a strong team comprising past and reigning Olympic and World champions to represent the East African nation at the 20th World Athletics Championships in Tokyo from 13-21 September 2025.

It’s quite an impressive roster, covering a range of events and showcasing some of the country’s top athletes.

Starting with the 100m for men, we have Ferdinand Omanyala leading the charge. In the 400m women’s category, Mercy Adongo Oketch is set to compete. The men’s 400m features George Mutinda, Brian Onyari Tinega, and Kevin Kipkorir.

For the 400m hurdles, Wiseman Were Mukhobe will be representing Kenya. In the women’s 800m, Mary Moraa, Lilian Odira, Vivian Chebet Kiprotich, and Sarah Moraa are all set to compete. On the men’s side, Emmanuel Wanyonyi, Nicholas Kiplangat Kebenei, and Kelvin Kimtai Loti will be racing.

The women’s 1500m event includes Faith Kipyegon, Nelly Chepchirchir, Susan Lokayo Ejore, and Dorcas Ewoi. For the men, Phanuel Kipkosgei Koech, Reynold Cheruiyot, and Timothy Cheruiyot are in the lineup.

In the 3000m steeplechase for women, Faith Cherotich, Doris Lemngole Cherop, and Pamela Kosgei will be competing. The men’s event features Edmund Serem, Simon Kiprop Koech, and Abraham Kibiwot.

Moving on to the 5000m, the women’s team includes Faith Kipyegon, Beatrice Chebet, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, and Margaret Akidor. Nicholas Kipkorir will represent the men in this event.

In the 10,000m, Beatrice Chebet, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, and Janeth Chepngetich are competing for the women, while Edwin Kurgat, Ishmael Rokitto Kipkurui, and Benson Kiplangat are in the men’s race.

For the marathon, the women’s team includes Peres Jepchirchir, Jackline Cherono, Magdaline Masai Yeko, and Vivian Jepkemei Cheruiyot as a reserve. The men’s marathon team features Vincent Kipkemoi Ngetich, Erick Kiplagat Sang, Kennedy Kimutai, and Hillary Kipkoech as a reserve.

In the javelin event, Julius Yego will be representing Kenya. The men’s 4x100m relay team includes Ferdinand Omanyala, Steve Onyango Odhiambo, Meshack Kitsubuli Babu, Mark Otieno Odhiambo, Dennis Mwai, Clinton Aluvi Owatinya, and Isaac Kundu Omurwa.

For the 4x400m men and mixed events, Allan Kipyego, Boniface Ontuga Mweresa, Zablon Ekhal Ekwam, Dennis Masika Mulongo, David Sanayek Kapirante, and Kelvin Kiprotich Tonui are set to compete. The 4x400m mixed team also includes Mercy Chebet, Lanoline Aoko, and Esther Mbagari.

Some athletes are still waiting for the qualifying window to close, including Cornelius Kemboi and Mathew Kipchumba Kipsang for the men’s 5000m, Irene Jepkemboi for women’s javelin, and Winny Chepngetich Bii for women’s triple jump.

Lastly, there are possible wildcards from the Wanda Diamond League 2025, including Alex Ngeno Kipngetich for the men’s 800m, Brian Komen for the men’s 1500m, Celestine Jepkosgei Biwott for the women’s 3000m steeplechase, and Geoffrey Kipkemoi Kirwa for the men’s 3000m steeplechase.

