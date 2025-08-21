Where to watch: Wanda Diamond League – Brussels 2025

The 2025 Wanda Diamond League continues this week with the 14th leg of the series at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme meeting in Brussels, Belgium on Friday 22 August 2025.

Olympic bronze medallist Melissa Jefferson-Wooden, world champion Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce are all currently outside the qualification spots in the women’s 100m and could do with a big points haul in Brussels. Also, Olympic champion Winfred Yavi will line up in the innovative women’s one mile steeplechase.

Find where you can watch, and follow, the Memorial van Damme Meeting – Wanda Diamond League Brussels 2025 in Africa and other territories:

Competition begins at 18:30 local time (GMT/UTC+2) with the men’s high jump and the main programme and two-hour broadcast starts at 20:00 local time with the women’s 400m hurdles.

The meeting will be streamed in a number of territories on the Wanda Diamond League YouTube page.