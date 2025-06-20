Four Para Athletics events added to 2025 Prefontaine Classic programme

In addition to the already-announced disciplines for the 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic, fans can enjoy world-class competition in four Para Athletics events on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.

The updated meet programme now includes the following:

The Men’s Para Athletics 100m mixed classification will feature reigning Paralympic Games 100m gold medalist Noah Malone (USA).

In addition to gold from this past summer’s Games, Malone owns five more Paralympic Games medals: Silver from the Paris 400m T12, bronze from the Paris Universal Relay, gold from the Tokyo 4x100m medley relay, and silver from both the Tokyo 100m T12 and 400m T12. At the 2023 Prefontaine Classic, Malone won this event in 10.72 seconds.

The Women’s Para Athletics 100m mixed classification is set to be headlined by last year’s Pre Classic champion in the same event, Orla Comerford (IRL).

At last year’s event, Comerford won the 100m sprint in 12.13 seconds. She is the reigning Paris Paralympic Games 100m T13 bronze medalist, running 11.94 seconds to secure her first-ever Paralympic Games medal, and recently set a personal best in the event, running 11.87 seconds at the Oslo Bislett Games.

The Men’s Para Athletics 200m T62/T64, the first time this event has ever been contested at The Prefontaine Classic, will see reigning Paralympic Games 400m T62 gold medalist Hunter Woodhall (USA).

Woodhall also brought home bronze from the Universal Relay this past summer in Paris, adding to his Paralympic Games medal collection that already consisted of a Tokyo bronze in the 400m T62, Rio de Janeiro silver in the 200m T44, and Rio de Janeiro bronze in the 400m T44.

He owns the American record in the 100m T62 and 400m T62, running 10.75 seconds and 46.09 seconds, respectively.

The Women’s Para Athletics 800m T54 will be headlined by the most decorated track & field athlete in Olympics and Paralympics history: Tatyana McFadden (USA).

With 22 Paralympic Games medals and 24 World Championships medals to her name, McFadden has been a dominant force on the global stage since her first Paralympic Games competition at Athens in 2004.

McFadden owns the American record for the T54 classification in every distance from the 100m to the 5,000m and has broken five world records in Para track & field over the course of her career.

More Information about classifications can be viewed here.

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.