Prefontaine Classic to host Athletics Kenya selection events

The Prefontaine Classic will host the selection events for this year’s Athletics Kenya women’s 5,000m and men’s 10,000m World Athletics Championship teams, adding fast times and international stakes to the meet’s historic 50th edition in Eugene, Oregon.

The Pre Classic women’s 5,000m, a Diamond Discipline, will feature Kenya’s top distance runners vying to make the team for this year’s World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 in the international field.

The field will be headlined by reigning Olympic gold medalist and 10,000m world record-holder Beatrice Chebet, who is currently ranked first in the world in the 5,000m. Chebet’s 10,000m world record was set at last year’s Prefontaine Classic in 28:54.14.

Additional Kenyan entries will be determined by Athletics Kenya and updated at PreClassic.com/schedule. The entry standard for the WCH Tokyo 25 women’s 5,000m is 14:50.00. Eleven women dipped below this mark at the 2024 Pre Classic.

The men’s 10,000m will be added to the meet programme as a non-Diamond Discipline. The event is expected to feature Kenya’s top distance-running talent as part of an elite international field.

Kenya’s Daniel Mateiko won the 2024 Prefontaine Classic men’s 10,000m, which also served as that year’s Athletics Kenya Olympic team selection event, in a world-leading time of 26:50.81.

The entry standard for the WCH Tokyo 25 men’s 10,000m is 27:00.00. Six men went under this mark at the 2024 Pre Classic.

“The Prefontaine Classic is thrilled to once again host Athletics Kenya’s selection events for their global team,” said Pre Classic co-Meeting Director Jody Smith.

“For 50 years, the Pre Classic has stayed committed to bringing the world’s best athletes and competition to Hayward Field. These selection events with Athletics Kenya epitomise that commitment.”

The 50th edition of The Prefontaine Classic will be held on Saturday, July 5 at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon. Tickets can be purchased at PreClassic.com.