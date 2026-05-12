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Where to watch: African Senior Athletics Championships Accra 2026

By Yomi Omogbeja 297 views 1 minutes read
The 2026 African Senior Athletics Championships from May 12–17 at the University of Ghana Stadium, Legon in Accra, Ghana.

The top track and field talents from Africa, coming from all over the globe, are in Accra, Ghana this week from May 12–17 for the African Senior Athletics Championships – Accra 2026.

The 24th edition of the CAA African Senior Athletics Championships will be streamed live in a number of territories on CAA TV, as well as via broadcasters in Ghana and around the continent.

Find out where you can watch, and follow, the competition in Africa and other territories:

TV / StreamGHOne TVGhana One Television9:00 GMT / UTC
Live StreamCAA TVCAA Web TV9:00 GMT / 10:00 WAT / 11:00 CAT / 12:00 EAT
TV / StreamSporty TV / Sporty FMSporty TV Ghana9:00 GMT & 15:00 GMT (Ghana)
TV / StreamSporty TVSporty TV Nigeria10:00 GMT & 16:00 GMT (Nigeria)
TVTV3 GhanaTV3 Ghana9:00 GMT & 15:00 GMT (Ghana)
TVJoy SportsJoy Online TV9:00 GMT & 15:00 GMT (Ghana)

Meeting Website | Timetable | Live Results

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CONTRIBUTORS

Yomi Omogbeja

Yomi Omogbeja

Chief Content Officer at Yomog Sports & Media / AthleticsAfrica | Web |  + posts

Yomi is the founder and CEO at AthleticsAfrica Inc. - Africa's premier track and field website. A multi award-winning editor, journalism innovator, media trainer, sports and digital transformation consultant.

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The 24th edition of the CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Accra, Ghana from May 12-17, 2026.
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