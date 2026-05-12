Where to watch: African Senior Athletics Championships Accra 2026

The top track and field talents from Africa, coming from all over the globe, are in Accra, Ghana this week from May 12–17 for the African Senior Athletics Championships – Accra 2026.

The 24th edition of the CAA African Senior Athletics Championships will be streamed live in a number of territories on CAA TV, as well as via broadcasters in Ghana and around the continent.

Find out where you can watch, and follow, the competition in Africa and other territories:

TV / Stream GHOne TV Ghana One Television 9:00 GMT / UTC Live Stream CAA TV CAA Web TV 9:00 GMT / 10:00 WAT / 11:00 CAT / 12:00 EAT TV / Stream Sporty TV / Sporty FM Sporty TV Ghana 9:00 GMT & 15:00 GMT (Ghana) TV / Stream Sporty TV Sporty TV Nigeria 10:00 GMT & 16:00 GMT (Nigeria) TV TV3 Ghana TV3 Ghana 9:00 GMT & 15:00 GMT (Ghana) TV Joy Sports Joy Online TV 9:00 GMT & 15:00 GMT (Ghana)

Meeting Website | Timetable | Live Results