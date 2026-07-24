Eswatini to host 2027 CAA Congress

The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has announced that its 31st Congress will take place on 19 March, 2027 in Mbabane, Eswatini.

The CAA Council will meet on 18 March, 2027 for elections. During this elective congress, ONLY the CAA President will be elected by vote.

The successful candidate will succeed late President Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, who passed away on Wednesday 13 May, 2026 while in office.

Regional presidents and individual members of the CAA Congress, who are elected at their respective congresses in accordance with the quotas set out in the Statutes, would also have their elections ratified by the Congress, as well as the Chair of the Athletes’ Commission, in their capacity as an ex-officio member of the CAA Council.

The various CAA Regions are mandated to hold their elective general assemblies before January 21, 2027, and to submit the list of elected members, who will represent them on the future CAA Council no later than January 31, 2027.

The Kingdom of Eswatini will also host the 7th African Cross Country Championships on Saturday 20 March 2027, marking the nation’s first-ever time hosting an African championship.