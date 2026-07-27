On athlete, three-time Paralympic medallist, and adaptive endurance athlete, Mohamed Lahna has reached the final leg of his historic 250 Triathlon Across America.

Starting on June 13, and having already completed a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan Island and a 3,000-mile cycling journey across 16 states (finishing the bike leg three days ahead of schedule), Lahna has now officially transitioned to his final challenge: a 350-mile run from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Lahna is attempting to become the first athlete with a prosthesis to complete a triathlon across the United States in this format. Spanning over 3,300 total miles during the U.S. semi quincentennial year, the challenge is raising funds for Save the Children and the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) (having raised over $80,000 of his $250,000 goal to date).

The Final Stretch

Having transitioned off the bike and onto the pavement, Lahna is currently tackling the final 350-mile run across the desert heat from Las Vegas to Los Angeles—a gruelling leg demanding maximum adaptation as his body handles the relentless impact of running.

As his official footwear sponsor, On is supporting his journey not only with peak performance tech, but also by contributing to his cause through their Right To Run social impact initiative, which works to protect and expand access to movement for under-represented communities.

To handle the harsh conditions, Lahna’s footwear strategy relies on On’s high-performance line: he is logging the bulk of his high-temperature miles in the Light Spray Cloudmonster Hyper and Cloud Ultra Pro, utilising their max-cushioning and lightweight uppers to reduce friction, mitigate heat, and manage the constant risk of blisters on his residual limb.

As he nears his final destination at Venice Beach, Lahna will lace up the brand-new LightSpray Cloudboom Strike 2—turning to On’s latest ultralight, robotically sprayed race-day upper and carbon-plated technology to carry him across the finish line.

Homecoming

Lahna is scheduled to complete his cross-country journey and arrive in Los Angeles on Wednesday, 29 July, 2026. To mark the milestone, an official homecoming activation is scheduled at the On Store on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, CA.

Organised in collaboration with the local Venice Run Club—which regularly draws a community of 150 to 200 runners—the event invites local supporters to celebrate Lahna as he finishes his final run leg along the California coast. Attendees can expect a community run, photo opportunities, and a chance to hear directly from Lahna near Venice Beach, the future site of the LA28 Paralympic triathlon.

A Challenge With a Greater Purpose

The 250 Triathlon Across America: Coast to Coast is an unprecedented, 3,300-plus-mile endurance challenge undertaken by three-time Paralympic medallist Mohamed Lahna to mark America’s 250th anniversary while raising $250,000 for Save the Children and the Challenged Athletes Foundation—two organisations deeply tied to his personal journey.

Born without a right femur in Morocco, Lahna attended an elementary school funded by Save the Children before moving to the U.S. and connecting with CAF, which provided the community and support network that launched his adaptive sports career.

Attempting to become the first athlete with a prosthesis to complete a cross-country triathlon of this format, Lahna kicked off his journey with a 28.5-mile swim around Manhattan Island, followed by a 3,000-mile bike ride across 16 states to Las Vegas, and is now completing a final 350-mile run to Venice Beach near the future LA28 Paralympic triathlon site.

Beyond celebrating the nation’s spirit of resilience and possibility, the challenge aims to redefine what is achievable for individuals with physical disabilities.

“Throughout my life, people have often focused on what they believed I couldn’t do,” says Lahna. “This challenge is about showing what is possible when you refuse to let limitations define you. Every mile is about creating opportunities for others and showing that, together, we can make a meaningful difference.”