Medals unveiled for Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

The medals that the world’s best relay runners will compete for at the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 have been unveiled, with 10 days to go to the global event on 2-3 May.

The medal reveal marks a powerful moment in Botswana’s Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The initiative – by Okavango Diamond Company (ODC) in partnership with the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 local organising committee – is supported by a P10 million sponsorship, underscoring the country’s commitment to sport, national pride, and diamond beneficiation.

In honour of Botswana’s 60 years of independence, the medals feature natural diamonds sourced from Botswana, symbolising the nation’s enduring journey, resilience and excellence.

As part of the initiative, ODC partnered with Ankit Gems Botswana and SRK Export to polish 120 of the diamonds locally, ensuring that the medals reflect not only Botswana’s natural resources but also its homegrown skills and craftsmanship.

This collaboration highlights the critical role of Botswana’s diamond beneficiation programme, showcasing Batswana artisans, their expertise, and the country’s growing manufacturing capabilities on a global stage.

Crafted to tell Botswana’s story through form, texture and space, the medals were designed by Thabang Maphanyane of The Dialogue Group as a fusion of national symbolism and forward-looking values.

At its core, the Mohembo Bridge – entwined with abstract elephant tusks – is the defining structural motif; an emblem of connection and movement.

It speaks to Botswana’s role as a gateway for tourism and cross-border trade, while metaphorically mirroring the spirit of athletics itself: nations, cultures and athletes coming together in motion and exchange.

The elephant tusks represent the culture of conversation, of preservation of wildlife, and Botswana’s fabric of society as a proudly African nation.

Encircling this is a zebra pattern – a proud reference to Botswana’s national animal. Beyond its immediate recognisability, the zebra stripes introduce a sense of rhythm and natural identity, reinforcing themes of unity in diversity – where individual lines coexist to form a cohesive whole, much like competing nations on a global stage.

Centrally placed, the diamond serves as both a literal and symbolic cornerstone. As a key pillar of Botswana’s economy, it reflects the nation’s resilience and prosperity, while its brilliance captures the idea of excellence, aspiration and a shining future; qualities embodied by world-class athletes.

An unveiling ceremony for the medals was held at the National Museum and Art Gallery, attended by His Excellency President Advocate Duma Gideon Boko, who delivered a keynote address and presided over the official reveal.

The occasion celebrated Botswana’s global leadership in diamonds, its rich cultural heritage, and its growing stature as a host of world-class sporting events.

ODC’s sponsorship package includes:

• 120 World Athletics Relays medals, featuring 120 Botswana natural diamonds

• National broadcast rights through Botswana Television (BTV)

• Women’s athlete bib sponsorship

Through this partnership, ODC will ensure that the Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 is broadcast live nationwide, enabling millions of Batswana to participate in the excitement and atmosphere of this landmark event.