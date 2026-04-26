On athlete Hellen Obiri secured a hard-fought second-place finish in the marathon in London on Sunday, with a time of 2:15:53, maintaining her remarkable streak of elite performances at the world’s most competitive races.

Facing a field of world-record holders and Olympic champions, Obiri’s tenacity was on full display as she battled through the final miles to secure her second-place finish.

Today’s result further reinforces Obiri’s status as one of the most consistent distance runners in the world.

Following her historic victories in Boston and New York City, standing on the podium in the British capital marks another elite chapter in her marathon career. It’s a poignant return for the Kenyan star, who earned her 5,000m World Championship title in this same city in 2017.

The pace remained relentless throughout the 26.2 miles, with the lead group pushing toward historic splits. Obiri stayed at the heart of the battle, covering every move.

Tigst Assefa, Joyciline Jepkosgei, and Obiri formed the lead pack that, by 10km, was already ahead of the women’s-only world record pace, completing the first kilometre in 30.03.

At the 15km mark, the trend continued, and by the halfway mark, the group was 28 seconds ahead of the record, coming through the 21km in 1:06.12.

The group remaind ahead of the world record pace, as the kilometres moved towards the finish line, and with the final turn onto the mall, it was Assefa who had the last bit in her legs to break away and take her second consecutive win and lowering the women’s-only world record to 2:15:41.

Obiri crossed the finish line in an incredible second place, below the old women’s-only record and setting a new personal record of 2:15:53.

“I gave everything I had on the streets of London today,” said Hellen Obiri.

“This city holds so many memories for me from when I won the World Championship on the track in 2017, and while I didn’t get the win today, standing on the podium here is a huge honour.

“The pace was incredibly fast and the competition was world-class, but I finished knowing I left nothing behind on the course. I’m so thankful to Laura, my family, and all the fans out there—your energy truly carried me through those final miles.”

“A podium finish in London is an incredible achievement, especially given the depth of this year’s field and the blistering pace,” said her coach Laura Thweatt, who followed the race from the sidelines, on the incredible achievement of Obiri.

“This city has such a rich history for both Hellen and myself from our races here in 2017, and seeing her compete at the front of the pack today was moving.

“This was our first time tackling a major flat course together, and seeing her adapt her strength to this speed was inspiring. Her consistency at the world-class level remains her greatest strength, and this second marathon block together has only deepened my respect for her.”

“I’m immensely proud of how she handled the pressure of this course. It was a spectacular effort from a truly legendary athlete,” Coach Thweatt added.