Ethiopia’s Tigst Assefa set a new women-only world record of 2:15:41 at the 2026 TCS London Marathon, successfully defending her title and beating the record she set in London last year.

Kenya’s Hellen Obiri finished just 12 seconds behind, setting a massive personal best of 2:15:53 on her TCS London Marathon debut, while her countrywoman Joyciline Jepkosgei finished third in 2:15:55 – the first time three women have ever run under 2:16 at a marathon.

The pace was hot from the start today, with Tigist Assefa, Hellen Obiri and Joyciline Jepkosgei forming a lead group of four with Kenya’s Catherine Amanang’ole.

By the time the lead group hit the 10km mark in 31:03, the group had already lost one of the three pacers, leaving the crowds lining the route in the April sunshine in no doubt that this would be a fast race.

Having dropped Amanang’ole by 15km, Assefa, Obiri and Jepkosgei remained together until less than 7km from the Finish.

Assefa was the pace-setter up to the 35km mark, with the athletes racing through the 35km Drinks Station in 1:51:38. With drinks bottles successfully collected, Obiri hit the front, approaching Big Ben.

It was on Birdcage Walk that the three came alongside each other for the first time in the race, although they were only level for a moment before Assefa picked up the pace and finally broke the two Kenyans.

By the time the defending champion turned past Buckingham Palace and onto The Mall she had a lead of more than 30 metres over Obiri.

With the win assured, Assefa could focus fully on setting a new women-only world record, and duly did so, sprinting down The Mall to finish in 2:15:41.

She said afterwards of her achievement: “Thank you to God. I screamed when I finished because I knew I was breaking the world record.

“I’m so happy, because I’ve been more focused on my speed work. I knew [if] I could find the energy I could win on my speed.”

Joyciline Jepkosgei, Tigst Assefa and Hellen Obiri in action at the 2026 London Marathon / Photo credit: TCS London Marathon

Tigst Assefa had nothing but respect for the two Kenyans she’d spent so much of the race with today: “They are tough competitors. I respect them and I think, between us, we’ve made a great competition today.”

Runner-up Obiri relished her London Marathon debut, saying: “I’m super happy to get 2:15; it was a fantastic experience running with pacemakers.

“The first half was so great and so fast; I kept pushing throughout. This was my best run; I’ll be out celebrating with my family tonight.”

Third-place Jepkosgei was also happy with her performance, acknowledging the support of the amazing London crowds: “To finish with my personal best here in London, it’s amazing for me.

“They cheer so loud all the way and I’m so happy when I’m running. They give us more motivation and give us strength to arrive at the Finish Line strong.”

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