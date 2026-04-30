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Where to watch: Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

By Yomog Meje 264 views 1 minutes read
How to watch - Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26
How to watch - Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

The top sprint talents from around the globe will descend on Gaborone on May 2–3 for the Debswana World Athletics Relays, where national teams will battle it out for qualifying spots at both the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.

The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 will be streamed live in a number of territories on World Athletics+, as well as via broadcasters around the world. More than 700 athletes from 40 nations are in Botswana for this competition held for the first time in Africa.

Find out where you can watch, and follow, the competition in Africa and other territories:

TVBTVBotswana Television14:00 CAT
TVSuperSportSuperSport Africa 2
SS Variety 3 CH 208
SuperSport GOtv Africa 1		12:00 GMT / 13:00 WAT / 14:00 CAT / 15:00 EAT
TV / StreamSporty TV Sporty TV Ghana12:00 GMT (Ghana)
TV / StreamSporty TVSporty TV Nigeria13:00 GMT (Nigeria)
TVTV 1TV 113:00 (MENA)
TVSRGSRG14:00 (Switzerland)
TVVRT 1VRT14:00 (Belgium)
TV / StreamFrance TVFrance.TV13:00 (France)
TV / StreamSNRTArryadia TV13:00 (Morocco)
TV / StreamEurovisionsport.comEurovision Sport12:30 (UK)
TV / StreamBBCBBC iPlayer13:00 (UK)
TV / StreamCCTVCCTV 522:00 (China)
TV / StreamEurovisionsport.comEurovision Sport14:00 (Germany)
TV / StreamCBCCBC Sports08:00 (Canada)
TV / StreamRai SportRai Sport14:00 (Italy)
TV / StreamPeacock & NBC Sports AppPeacock & NBC Sports App08:00 (USA)
VOD / StreamWorld Athletics+Inside Track12:00 GMT

Meeting Website | Timetable | Live Results

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Yomog Meje

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Yomog Meje is a former Nigerian junior athlete and the Associate editor at Athletics Africa.

World Athletics Relays - Gaborone 26 to be held at the National Stadium, Gaborone, Botswana from May 2-3 2026.
The 24th edition of the CAA Africa Senior Athletics Championships to be held in Accra, Ghana from May 12-17, 2026.
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