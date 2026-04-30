Where to watch: Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26

The top sprint talents from around the globe will descend on Gaborone on May 2–3 for the Debswana World Athletics Relays, where national teams will battle it out for qualifying spots at both the World Athletics Ultimate Championship and the World Athletics Championships Beijing 27.

The Debswana World Athletics Relays Gaborone 26 will be streamed live in a number of territories on World Athletics+, as well as via broadcasters around the world. More than 700 athletes from 40 nations are in Botswana for this competition held for the first time in Africa.

Find out where you can watch, and follow, the competition in Africa and other territories:

Meeting Website | Timetable | Live Results