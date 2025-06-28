Ofili blazes to windy 10.78 to win 100m in Texas

Nigeria’s Favour Ofili clocked a stunning 10.78 (+3.1 m/s) finish – the second-fastest time ever by a Nigerian woman – to win the women’s 100m Final at the 2025 ATX Sprint Classic event at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas, USA on Saturday, June 28.

The 22-year-old sprinter, who was a finalist in the 200m at the Paris 2024 Olympics, smashed her lifetime best with a legal 10.87 (+1.9 m/s) in the 100m prelims earlier in the day.

Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas of the USA finished second in 10.95 secs while Kayla White edged her American compatriot Jada Mowatt to third place, with both timed at 10.97.

Ofili‘s compatriot Rosemary Chukwuma came fifth in 10.98 in the final while Success Umukoro finished in 16th place overall with 11.43 (+2.0 m/s)

The 24-year-old Chukwuma and fellow Nigerian Umukoro clocked wind-aided 10.93 (+3.9 m/s) and 11.43 (+2.3 m/s) respectively earlier in the prelims.

Ofili, who has been reported in recent weeks to be seeking to switch allegiance to Turkiye, opened her 2025 season in the women’s 100m, clocking 10.99 (+0.4 m/s) at the LSU Alumni Gold meet in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in April.

Ghana’s Ibrahim Fuseini won the men’s 100m final in 9.85 (+2.4 m/s) ahead of Americans David Foster (9.95) and Dapriest Hogans (9.95).

Ogho-Oghene Egwero of Nigeria finished in 11th position overall after running 10.11 (+2.5 m/s) in the men’s final.