CAA African U18/U20 Championships 2025 moves to Abeokuta

Abeokuta, Nigeria has been selected as the new host city for the 3rd edition of the CAA African U18/U20 Combined Championships from 16-20 July, 2025.

The biennial junior athletics championships is expected to draw more than 500 young competitors from the continent to the west African nation.

A statement released by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) announced that the Council, Congress, and 3rd CAA African U18/U20 Combined Championships, scheduled to take place in Oran, Algeria, “will no longer take place in that country for various reasons”.

“In agreement with Nigeria, these events will now be held in Abeokuta City, Ogun State, located 40km from Lagos. The originally scheduled dates remain unchanged, with a slight adjustment to the dates,” CAA said.

The new schedule, with minor adjustments:

July 13, 2025: CAA Council Meeting

July 14 and 15, 2025: CAA Congress

July 15, 2025: Technical Meeting

July 16 to 20, 2025: 3rd African U18/U20 Combined Championships

As AthleticsAfrica reported previously, the CAA had initially awarded the hosting rights to the 2025 CAA African U18/U20 Combined Championships to Madagascar – during the CAA Council Meeting held at the Krystal Palace hotel in Douala, Cameroon on Thursday June 20, 2024 – before moving it to Oran, Algeria in early 2025.

1st All-Africa School Games 2025

Meanwhile, the Chef de Mission meeting for the first edition of the School Games of Africa – Algiers 2025 (July 26-August 5) will take place on 19-20 May in Algiers.

In a letter addressed to the presidents of the African Olympic Sports Confederations, Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, President of CAA and the Association of African Olympic Sports Confederations (CASOL), stressed the importance of finalising the technical regulations for each discipline in good time for the organisation of the competition.

The programme for the School Games of Africa – Algiers 2025 will include 24 different disciplines, ranging from athletics and swimming to judo, taekwondo, skateboarding, beach volleyball, 3×3 basketball, and soccer.

For team sports, each of ANOCA’s seven zones will have the opportunity to qualify two national teams.