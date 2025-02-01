Oran selected to host 2025 CAA African Athletics U18/U20 Championships

The CAA African Athletics Championships 2025 for the U18 and U20 age groups will now be held in Oran, Algeria from the 14 to 18 July 2025, as officially declared by the Algerian Ministry of Sports.

The biennial junior championships is anticipated to draw more than 500 competitors from the continent to the north African country.

This official announcement from the Ministry effectively puts to rest any speculation or false information concerning the organisation of the championships.

Furthermore, the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) is set to hold its yearly Congress in Oran on 12 and 13 July, 2025, immediately preceding the start of this continental sporting event.

The CAA had initially awarded the hosting rights to the CAA African Athletics U18/U20 Championships in 2025 to Madagascar during the CAA Council Meeting held at the Krystal Palace hotel in Douala, Cameroon on Thursday, June 20, 2024.