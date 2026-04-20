Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi claimed back-to-back victories at the 2026 Boston Marathon – a World Athletics Platinum Label road race on Monday.

John Korir, the defending champion, set a new course record to win the men’s race in a time of 2:01:52 at the 130th edition of the oldest organised marathon in the world on the streets of the historic New England city.

He crossed the finish line 70 seconds faster than Geoffrey Mutai’s then-world best in 2011. It is the fifth-fastest men’s marathon of all time and the fastest in over two years.

It was a sprint to the finish for the second position with Tanzania’s Alphonce Felix Simbu just out-running 2021 champion Benson Kipruto of Kenya 2:02:47 to 2:02:50 respectively.

Kelvin Kiptum, who died in a car crash in Kenya on February 11, 2024, holds the marathon world record with a 2:00:35 on the flatter Chicago Marathon course since 2023.

Korir said he knew he was on a record pace at the 40km mark, but he did not bother to check the clock as he crossed the finish line.

It was Jack Fleming, the president of the Boston Athletic Association, who later informed him of his achievement.

“When they told me I had run the course record, that’s when I started to be happy,” said the 29-year-old Kenyan, who last year joined his brother to become the first relatives to win the race. “I knew I would defend my title. But I didn’t know I could run that fast.”

On the women’s side, Sharon Lokedi captured her second straight Boston Marathon women’s title in style.

The 32-year-old Kenyan brushed off a late challenge from the elite field and powered through the 26.2 miles of the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon in 2:18:51 – the second-fastest winning time in race history after her own mark of 2:17:22 set last year.

It was the fourth-fastest time ever by a woman in Boston and marked the 18th win by a Kenyan woman.

“I knew I was going fast, I just didn’t know how fast I was going,” said Lokedi, who had to borrow a watch after she realised she had forgotten hers at the hotel on the bus to the start line. “I just wanted to run as fast as I could.”

Lokedi, who just edged out Hellen Obiri in 2025, was all alone this year over the final few miles. Her compatriot Loice Chemnung in second place finished nearly a minute behind in 2:19:37.

Mary Ngugi-Cooper rounded out the top three in 2:20:07, giving the Kenyans a clean sweep of the women’s podium.

John Korir and Sharon Lokedi each won $150,000 and a gilded olive wreath sent from the plains of Marathon in Greece. Korir will also receive another $50,000 for breaking the course record.

Kenyans John Korir and Sharon Lokedi successfully defended their title at the 130th Boston Marathon on Monday April 20, 2026 | Photo credits: AP / Getty Images

Selected Results – Boston Marathon 2026

Men:

John Korir (KEN) 2:01:52 Alphonce Simbu (TAN) 2:02:47 Benson Kipruto (KEN) 2:02:50 Hailemariam Kiros (ETH) 2:03:42 Zouhair Talbi (USA) 2:03:45 Tebello Ramakongoana (LES) 2:04:18 Charles Hicks (USA) 2:04:35 Richard Ringer (GER) 2:04:47 Alex Masai (KEN) 2:05:32 Milkesa Mengesha (ETH) 2:05:35 Clayton Young (USA) 2:05:41 Ryan Ford (USA) 2:05:46 Joe Klecker (USA) 2:05:56 Rory Linkletter (CAN) 2:06:04 Yemane Haileselassie (ERI) 2:06:06 Nicholas Kipkorir (KEN) 2:06:07

Women: