Chepngetich smashes world marathon record in Chicago with 2:09:56 – AthleticsAfrica
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Chepngetich smashes world marathon record in Chicago with 2:09:56

Kenyan’s Ruth Chepngetich and John Korir dominate the fields to emerge victorious at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

By

ATAF Editors and World Athletics

Published

Kenyan’s Ruth Chepngetich winning at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon / Photo credit: Getty Images
Kenyan’s Ruth Chepngetich winning at the 2024 Bank of America Chicago Marathon / Photo credit: Getty Images

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich took almost two minutes off the world record at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, winning the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in 2:09:56 on Sunday.

Not only did she obliterate Tigist Assefa’s world record of 2:11:53, set in Berlin last year, Chepngetich also notched up her third Chicago Marathon victory and chopped more than four minutes off her previous best of 2:14:18, set when winning here in 2022.

On a good day for Kenyan runners, John Korir took the men’s title in 2:02:43, covering the second half in 1:00:24, to record the second-fastest time ever in Chicago behind the world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum last year.

Ethiopia’s Huseydin Mohamed Esa was second in 2:04:39 and Amos Kipruto of Kenya finished third in 2:04:50.

Ruth Chepngetich breezed through the first 5km in 15:00 and then reached 10km in an astonishing 30:14. She continued her relentless pace and hit the half-way mark in an incredible 1:04:16, the fifth-fastest clocking in history for the half marathon distance and putting her on course for a sub-2:09 finish.

Spurred on by her memories of the 2022 race, when she missed out on the world record by just 14 seconds, Chepngetich powered through the final stages and crossed the line in 2:09:57, becoming the first woman to break 2:10.

Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia held on for second place in 2:17:32 while Kenya’s Irene Cheptai came through for third place in 2:17:52.

“I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself. This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record. The world record has come back to Kenya, and I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum.”

Leading Results – Chicago Marathon 2024

Women

  1. Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:09:56
  2. Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH) 2:17:32
  3. Irene Cheptai (KEN) 2:17:52
  4. Buze Diriba Kejela (ETH) 2:20:22
  5. Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:20:51
  6. Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) 2:20:52
  7. Susanna Sullivan (USA) 2:21:56
  8. Ashete Bekere Dido (ETH) 2:23:10

Men

  1. John Korir (KEN) 2:02:43
  2. Huseydin Mohamed Esa (ETH) 2:04:39
  3. Amos Kipruto (KEN) 2:04:50
  4. Vincent Ngeitch (KEN) 2:05:15
  5. Daniel Ebenyo (KEN) 2:06:04
  6. Kyohei Hosoya (JPN) 2:07:20
  7. CJ Albertson (USA) 2:08:17
  8. Toshiki Sadakata (JPN) 2:08:22

Meet The Authors

athleticsafrica
ATAF Editors
The Editorial Board at AthleticsAfrica | Website | + Posts

Meet AthleticsAfrica team of editors and contributors || Follow us on Twitter/X  and TikTok / Share our stories on Facebook and Instagram / Connect with us LinkedIn and YouTube.

World Athletics logo
World Athletics
Editorial Team  at World Athletics | Website | + Posts

World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations - IAAF) is the international governing body for the sport of athletics, such as running, jumping and throwing.

In this article:, , , , ,

You May Also Like

Kelvin Kiptum on his way to winning the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2023 / Photo: Getty Images Kelvin Kiptum on his way to winning the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2023 / Photo: Getty Images

Kenya

Kiptum smashes world marathon record with 2:00:35 in Chicago

Kelvin Kiptum clocked a stunning 2:00:35 to take 34 seconds off the world record at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday.

World AthleticsOctober 8, 2023
Purity Komen and Daniel Ebenyo Istanbul Marathon Purity Komen and Daniel Ebenyo Istanbul Marathon

Kenya

Komen upsets Chepngetich, Ebenyo emerges victorious in Istanbul

Purity Komen causes an upset against Ruth Chepngetich, while Daniel Ebenyo emerges victorious at the 2023 Istanbul Half Marathon.

ATAF EditorsApril 30, 2023
Ruth Chepngetich breaking the world record in Istanbul in 2021 / Photo credit: Spor Istanbul Ruth Chepngetich breaking the world record in Istanbul in 2021 / Photo credit: Spor Istanbul

Kenya

Chepngetich returns for another fast race in Istanbul

Kenyans Ruth Chepngetich and Rodgers Kwemoi, both course record holders, will return for the N Kolay Istanbul Half Marathon on April 30.

Yomog Meje and ATAF EditorsMarch 30, 2023
Kenya Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli winning the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 in a course record / Photo credit: Procam International Kenya Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli winning the TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022 in a course record / Photo credit: Procam International

Kenya

Course records for Kipkorir Kimeli and Cheptai at TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2022

Kenyans Nicholas Kipkorir Kimeli and Irene Cheptai ran course records of 27:38 and 30:35 respectively at the 14th Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K...

ATAF EditorsMay 15, 2022
Click to access the login or register cheese