Chepngetich smashes world marathon record in Chicago with 2:09:56

Kenya’s Ruth Chepngetich took almost two minutes off the world record at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, winning the World Athletics Platinum Label road race in 2:09:56 on Sunday.

Not only did she obliterate Tigist Assefa’s world record of 2:11:53, set in Berlin last year, Chepngetich also notched up her third Chicago Marathon victory and chopped more than four minutes off her previous best of 2:14:18, set when winning here in 2022.

On a good day for Kenyan runners, John Korir took the men’s title in 2:02:43, covering the second half in 1:00:24, to record the second-fastest time ever in Chicago behind the world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin Kiptum last year.

Ethiopia’s Huseydin Mohamed Esa was second in 2:04:39 and Amos Kipruto of Kenya finished third in 2:04:50.

Ruth Chepngetich breezed through the first 5km in 15:00 and then reached 10km in an astonishing 30:14. She continued her relentless pace and hit the half-way mark in an incredible 1:04:16, the fifth-fastest clocking in history for the half marathon distance and putting her on course for a sub-2:09 finish.

Spurred on by her memories of the 2022 race, when she missed out on the world record by just 14 seconds, Chepngetich powered through the final stages and crossed the line in 2:09:57, becoming the first woman to break 2:10.

Sutume Asefa Kebede of Ethiopia held on for second place in 2:17:32 while Kenya’s Irene Cheptai came through for third place in 2:17:52.

“I feel so great. I’m very proud of myself. This is my dream. I fought a lot, thinking about the world record. The world record has come back to Kenya, and I dedicate this world record to Kelvin Kiptum.”

Leading Results – Chicago Marathon 2024

Women

Ruth Chepngetich (KEN) 2:09:56 Sutume Asefa Kebede (ETH) 2:17:32 Irene Cheptai (KEN) 2:17:52 Buze Diriba Kejela (ETH) 2:20:22 Joyciline Jepkosgei (KEN) 2:20:51 Degitu Azimeraw (ETH) 2:20:52 Susanna Sullivan (USA) 2:21:56 Ashete Bekere Dido (ETH) 2:23:10

Men