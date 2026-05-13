The President of the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) and World Athletics Council Member Hamad Kalkaba Malboum died on Wednesday 13 May in Yaounde, Cameroon at the age of 75.

As well as serving on the World Athletics Council since 2007, Kalkaba Malboum was President of the CAA for more than two decades.

“I have known Hamad Kalkaba Malboum for the best part of 20 years, first meeting him in Mombasa at the World Cross Country Championships in 2007,” said World Athletics President Sebastian Coe.

“The character of a man is often shaped early in his life, and this was indeed true of Hamad. He has always been a private and dignified man – a family man, a sportsman, a military man, a businessman and a musician.

“A man who has overcome prejudice by exploring the opportunities presented to him and the world around him and by working quietly, calmly and diligently to further himself, his colleagues, his family and whatever mission he was on – whether that was on the sports track or field, delivering a sporting event, handling military manoeuvres, serving communities, nurturing an orchestra or writing songs and music.

“Determination, kindness, excellence and the quiet strength, focus and discipline he has bought to all aspects of his life is how I will remember him best. A man that has always paid homage and respect to his African ancestors, while embracing and accepting global customs and culture quietly, patiently and successfully. He will be missed.”

The Cameroonian administrator dedicated his life to athletics and sport. He was born in Kawadji in Cameroon on 11 November 1950 and explored his passions for both sport and music while at school.

His own athletics career saw him focus on the 100m, 200m and long jump, and he was a member of the national 4x100m team between 1970 and 1974.

Kalkaba Malboum then turned his attention to administration and was a leading figure in developing national sports federations in his home country. He became President of the Cameroon Handball Federation in 1976, the same year he first served as Director of Military Sport at the Ministry of Defence of Cameroon.

He was President of the Cameroon Athletics Federation from 1993 to 2001, previously serving as Vice President from 1989.

At the time of his death, as well as being a World Athletics Council Member and CAA President, Kalkaba Malboum was President of the Cameroon National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC), a Member of the IOC Sport and Environment Commission, a Member of the Board of the IOC Olympic Truce Foundation, and Senior Vice President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation.