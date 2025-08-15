Nigeria select 26-strong squad for CAA Region II Senior Championships

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced a squad of 26 athletes to represent the country at the 2025 Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II Senior Athletics Championships, scheduled for 18-19 August at the University of Ghana Sports stadium in Legon, Accra.

The Nigerian team will participate in 20 events. These include the 100m, 200m, 110m hurdles, 400m, 4×100m relay, 4×400m relay, 4×400m mixed relay, 800m, Long Jump, Triple Jump, High Jump, Javelin, and Shot Put.

The team led by women’s 400m veteran Patience Okon-George, under the guidance of Technical Director, Gabriel Okon and National Head Coach, Solomon Aliyu, will leave Lagos for Accra, Ghana on Saturday.

Olaolu Olatunde, James Taiwo Emmanuel, Abdulgafar Audu, and Chidera Nzeakor will represent Nigeria in the men’s 100m, 200m, and 4x100m relay. For the women’s 100m, 200m, and 4×100m relay, Chioma Nweke, Olayinka Olajide, Iyanuoluwa Bada, and Maria Thompson will compete.

Patience Okon-George, Favour Onyah, Opeyemi Oke, and Anita Enaruna will compete in the women’s 400m and 4x400m relay, while Gafari Badmus, Ezekiel Asuquo, Victor Sampson, and David Alkalu are listed for the men’s 400m and 4x400m relay.

In the men’s 110m hurdles, Nnamdi Onwaeze and Musa Wisdom Great will represent Nigeria. Comfort Anietie James will run in the women’s 800m race.

In field events, Prestina Ochonogor will compete in the women’s long jump, and Charles Godfred in the men’s long jump. Treasure Omosiuwe will compete in the women’s high jump, and Victoria Kparika will compete in the women’s javelin throw event.

Blessing Oluwayemi is listed for the men’s triple jump, Adams Kure for the men’s javelin, and Dickson Ugochukwu to compete in the men’s shot put.

In a statement released by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Secretary General Israel Inwang, AFN’s President Tonobok Okowa, congratulated the athletes for their selection and urged them to represent Nigeria well. He charged them to perform well and defend the title they won the previous year.

Team Nigeria, with 22 athletes, won 13 gold, four silver, and one bronze medal at the 2024 CAA Region II Senior Athletics Championships in Ghana.