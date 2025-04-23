The 2022 World 100m hurdles champion Oluwatobiloba Amusan is among the key names announced for Team Nigeria to the World Athletics Relays Guangzhou 25 from May 10-11, 2025.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) announced on Instagram that the Nigerian team would compete in the men’s and women’s 4x100m, 4x400m mixed relay, and 4x100m mixed relay events.

According to the AFN Secretary, Israel Inwang Mfon, the decision to participate in the four events was based on Nigeria’s strengths and medal opportunities.

“In selecting the four events, the federation prioritized areas of comparative advantage and medal potential,” he said.

This is the seventh World Athletics Relays event and the first to be held in China, after previous editions in Bahamas, Japan, and Poland.

The 4x100m mixed relay event debuts globally this year. This event, following a woman-woman-man-man sequence, will premiere on the world stage in Guangzhou.

Records will be officially recognised by the World Athletics from 1 January 2026 with 2025 performances setting initial benchmarks.

The 4x100m mixed relay event will also be featured at the World Athletics Ultimate Championship in Budapest in 2026. Each country can enter one team per event, with up to eight athletes listed per team, of which four can compete on a race day.

Team Nigeria – Guangzhou 25

Men 4×100 metres

Alaba Akintola

Udodi Onwuzurike

Favour Ashe

Karlington Anunagba,

Folawiyo Olaoye

Usheoritshe Itshekiri

Women 4×100 metres

Rosemary Chukwuma

Success Umukoro

Tiana Eyakpobeyan

Favour Ofili

Jennifer Chukwuka Obi

Tobiloba Amusan.

4×400 metres mixed relay

Chidi Okezie

Ifeanyin Ojeli

Samson Nathaniel

Patience Okon George

Praise Idamadudu

Omolara Ogunmakinju

4×100 metres mixed relay