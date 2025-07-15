The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has announced its official team for the 3rd CAA U18/U20 Combined Athletics Championships from 16-20 July at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Kuto, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria.

The selected team was unveiled on Tuesday by AFN President Chief Tonobok Okowa and Technical Director Gabriel Okon. The team comprises 51 male and 41 female athletes.

After two weeks of camping, following the national U18/U20 trials in Shagamu, Ogun State, the Nigerian team moved into the championship village on Monday under the supervision of the AFN Technical Committee, led by Okon.

A detailed breakdown reveals that 23 boys and 17 girls will compete in the U18 category, while 23 girls and 29 boys will vie for honours in the U20 category of the Championships.

Okon stated that the Technical Committee conducted a comprehensive and critical evaluation of the team’s strengths, technical and tactical skills, as well as the events where Team Nigeria held an advantage, before selecting each team member.

“I am confident that this will go places; they are the future of Nigeria athletics. They’re young, eager to learn, and the spirit in the camp is sky high,” said Okon, a former Nigerian 200m sprinter.

Meanwhile, the President of AFN, Chief Tonobok Okowa, has charged members of Team Nigeria to go for glory at the competition which starts on Wednesday.

“It’s not a win at all cost but they should run, jump and throw with the zeal and determination to succeed, we are fully committed to this project of laying a solid foundation,” said Okowa, who is also a Vice President of the Confederation of African Athletics.

“We went to Ndola, Zambia, two years ago with 41 athletes, and the team finished third on the podium. This time around, we want to run for the top honour,” he added.

Temitope Ademola and Honourable Victor Clement are the captains of the team; Ademola leads the girls, and Clement is the boys leader.

Team Nigeria – Abeokuta 2025

U18:

Girls: 18 athletes – 17 events

Boys: 22 athletes – 17 events

U20:

Women: 24 athletes – 18 events

Men: 28 athletes – 19 events