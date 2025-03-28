Burundi’s Rodrigue Kwizera and Italy’s Nadia Battocletti led the rankings at the conclusion of the 2024-2025 World Athletics Cross Country Tour.

Athletes’ rankings are based on their top three cross-country performance scores recorded between September 2024 and March 2025, with at least two scores required from World Cross Country Tour events.

Battocletti secured third place at the Cinque Mulini in mid-November, triumphed in Alcobendas a week later, and clinched gold at the European Cross Country Championships in Antalya in December.

She began 2025 with a win at Campaccio in her home country, which propelled her to the top of this year’s tour standings with a score of 3720.

Francine Niyomukunzi from Burundi, who won in Amorebieta and Albufeira, finished second, followed by Kenya’s Sheila Jebet.

Kwizera, who has led the men’s Cross Country Tour standings for the last two seasons, achieved a third consecutive victory by winning five races in the 2024-2025 series.

He claimed victories in Amorebieta, Atapuerca, Soria, and Alcobendas towards the end of last year, and again in Albufeira in February, earning a total score of 3720.

Kenyan teenager Matthew Kipkoech Kipruto, who won at the Cinque Mulini and in Carhaix, secured second place overall, just ahead of Spain’s Thierry Ndikumwenayo. The top six finishers in the series receive prize money, with each winner awarded €10,000.

Leaderboard – Final standings / scores

Women

Nadia Battocletti (ITA) 3720 Francine Niyomukunzi (BDI) 3700 Sheila Jebet (KEN) 3680 Charity Cherop (UGA) 3640 Carolina Robles (ESP) 3620 Daisy Jepkemei (KAZ) 3610

Men