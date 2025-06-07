Nene settles for second in Rome – Diamond League

South Africa’s world leader Zakithi Nene delivered another impressive performance, taking second position in the men’s 400m at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea, the fifth Wanda Diamond League meeting of the season, in Rome on Friday 6 May, 2025.

Locked in a thrilling battle against Olympic champion Quincy Hall of the USA down the home straight, the South African champion was narrowly edged out on the line.

Hall dipped to win by just 0.01, stopping the clock at 44.22, while Nene grabbed the runner-up spot in 44.23. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi of Botswana finished third in 44.51.

“This time is my third fastest time ever. I wanted to win today but I got tripped on the finish line,” said Nene after the race. “Quincy had a good rabit running on Lane 6, me… This race showed me that I am very consistent in my races.”

“This is my first time running in Rome but I did the Golden Gala before, in Florence in 2021. This was my first Diamond League race then and since then Golden Gala has a special place in my heart. This stadium is my favorite stadium.”

Zeney Geldenhuys, the only other South African athlete competing in Rome, took sixth place in the women’s 400m hurdles in 55.29. Andrenette Knight of Jamaica took the win in 53.67.

“Congratulations for a great performance! Nene definitely gave the Olympic champion jitters and something to think about. Our athletes seem to have found their self-motivation in performances.

“So, as we draw near to the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, we continue to urge all to find the strength and solutions to better their times, distances, and heights, because Japan will be tough in competition,” said James Moloi, the President of Athletics South Africa.