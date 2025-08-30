Olympic and world bronze medallist Faith Cherotich and rising star Nelly Chepchirchir delivered Diamond League titles for Kenya at the Weltklasse Zürich meeting – the 15th Wanda Diamond League Final on Thursday 28 August, 2025.

Faith Cherotich, the favourite in the 3000m steeplechase, ran unchallenged to claim her second consecutive Diamond League title with a time of 8:57.24. She finished more than 13 seconds ahead of Kazakhstan’s 2022 world champion Norah Jeruto, who crossed the line in 9:10.87, while Tunisia’s Marwa Bouzayani took third place in 9:12.03.

“This means a lot to me. I am happy with the win because I had a win too last time. This really motivates for the finals in Tokyo which is my ambition,” said defending Diamond League champion Cherotich after the race.

“At this stage we are already at world level, so, for now I feel that I am ok and the only thing that is in my mind is that I perform the best I can. For these last two weeks ahead of Tokyo I will joining my training group in Kenya for a last training camp.”

In the women’s 1500m, a mere 0.03 seconds separated the top two finishers, with Kenya’s Nelly Chepchirchir overtaking a tiring Australian Jessica Hull to win the title, clocking 3:56.99 to Hull’s 3:57.02.

Hull, the Olympic silver medallist who has run 3:52.67 this year, began to fade approaching the finish line.

Chepchirchir surged ahead to secure the crown for Kenya, following in the footsteps of her compatriot Faith Kipyegon, a five-time Diamond League champion and winner of the past four titles. Hull’s fellow Australian, Linden Hall, finished third in 3:57.44.

“Despite the weather, I feel good today, but I keep telling myself that there is nothing I can do about that and there are some challenges that I need to overcome,” said Chepchirchir. “My goal for Tokyo is to do my best. We will have to go through some rounds, so I will focus on making sure I will make it through to the final.”

Nelly Chepchirchir (KEN) is crowned the Wanda Diamond League Champion in the Women’s 1500m with a time of 3:56.99 at Weltklasse Zurich, the Wanda Diamond League Final on Thursday August 28, 2025, in Zurich / Photo: Chiara Montesano for Diamond League AG

The women’s 3000m was a tactical race, with Ethiopia’s Fantaye Belayneh timing her finishing kick perfectly to win the title in 8:40.56. USA’s Josette Andrews was at the forefront as they reached the bell, a stride ahead of Kenyan Caroline Nyaga and Georgia Griffith.

However, Belayneh was poised to strike, and she went wide off the final bend, surging past her competitors to claim the biggest victory of her career so far. Andrews finished second in 8:40.95, and Likina Amebaw of Ethiopia took third in 8:41.06.

Fantaye Belayneh (ETH), right, is crowned the Wanda Diamond League Champion in the Women’s 3000m with a time of 8:40.56 at Weltklasse Zurich, the Wanda Diamond League Final on Thursday August 28, 2025, in Zurich / Photo: Ed Hall for Diamond League AG

The 16 Wanda Diamond League Champions 2025 – Women: