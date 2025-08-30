Wanyonyi claims third Diamond League crown in Zurich

Kenya’s Olympic champion Emmanuel Wanyonyi edged out Great Britain’s Max Burgin to claim his third consecutive Diamond League 800m title at the 15th Wanda Diamond League Final at the Weltklasse Zürich meeting on Thursday 28 August, 2025.

Emmanuel Wanyonyi, who had set a world-leading time of 1:41.44 in Monaco, led off the final bend, but Burgin launched an attack. However, Wanyonyi had conserved enough energy for a final surge, ultimately holding off his rival with a time of 1:42.37 to Burgin’s 1:42.42. Canada’s Marco Arop secured third place with a time of 1:42.57.

“I thank God for people to come here to cheer for us. The race was so good. And amazing fans… Zurich, for me is a great place because there are lots of fans, so I am very thankful for that,” said Wanyonyi after the race.

“This result is so good for me. I wanted to run 1:42 now. It is very early, the World Championships is coming up, so I want to go to prepare with my coach these few days before it starts.”

USA’s world indoor bronze medalist Jacory Patterson continued his breakthrough season by dominating the 400m, winning his first Diamond League title with a personal best of 43.85.

Patterson delivered the race of his life, finishing ahead of Botswana’s Bayapo Ndori, who clocked 44.40, and USA’s Vernon Norwood, who came in third with 44.45.

In the men’s 100m, USA’s Christian Coleman edged out South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Jamaica’s defending champion Ackeem Blake to claim the trophy. The top three were separated by just 0.02 seconds, with Coleman winning in 9.97 (-0.4 m/s).

Niels Laros saved his best performance for when it mattered the most – breaking the Dutch record with 3:29.20 to claim a decisive win in the men’s 1500m.

Laros, who was in fourth place at the bell, comfortably passed his rivals, one by one, judging his race to perfection to win clear ahead of Reynold Cheruiyot of Kenya, who also finished fast to set a PB of 3:29.91. Kenya’s 18-year-old Phanuel Koech was third in 3:30.02.

Niels Laros (NED) crowned Diamond League Champion ahead of Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN) in the Men’s 1500m with a time of 3:29.20 at Weltklasse Zurich, the Wanda Diamond League Final on Thursday, August 28, 2025 in Zurich / Photo: Ed Hall for Diamond League AG

The much-anticipated duel between 100m Olympic champion Noah Lyles (USA) and 200m Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo (BOT) concluded with a mere two hundredths of a second deciding the final race of the night in favor of the three-time 200m world champion, who clocked 19.74.

Nevertheless, 2024 winner Letsile Tebogo will not leave for the World Championships in Tokyo without a trophy. The most successful U23 athlete competing in the 2025 Wanda Diamond League was honored with a “Jesse Owens” award.

The 16 Wanda Diamond League Champions 2025 – Men: